RJ Mahvash Hops on New Instagram Trend With ‘Brother’ Shikhar Dhawan Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Relationship Chatter (Watch Video)

Digital creator and actress RJ Mahvash has grabbed social media attention after sharing a lighthearted video with former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The collaboration comes at a time when Mahvash has been actively addressing internet speculation regarding her relationship status and rumoured breakup with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. RJ Mahvash Finally Addresses Unfollow Buzz With Yuzvendra Chahal, Says THIS About Their Dating Rumours.

RJ Mahvash X Shikhar Dhawan Leaves Fans Delighted

In the video shared by RJ Mahvash, she can be seen alongside cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Delivering a playful warning to her viewers, Mahvash says, "If you mess up with me, this is my brother."

Dhawan then appears in the video to back up her claim. He first makes a threatening gesture before raising his hand upwards, demonstrating his physical strength. Accompanying the comedic reel, Mahvash wrote in the caption, "Don't mess with anyone," before adding, "You can watch us on ZEE5 in Cricket Darbar."

RJ Mahvash and Shikhar Dhawan Join Hands for Fun Collab for ‘Cricket Darbar’ Promotion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

RJ Mahvash Addresses the Yuzvendra Chahal Rumours

The playful video with Dhawan arrived just as Mahvash broke her silence regarding her heavily rumoured equation with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Rumours about the duo began circulating last year following Chahal's divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Speculation intensified when Mahvash and Chahal unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading fans to assume they had gone through a silent breakup.

However, in a recent interview, Mahvash dismissed the romance and breakup narratives. She clarified that she and Chahal were never dating, explaining that she was simply acting as a "support system" and a close friend to him during a difficult personal phase.

Addressing the Instagram unfollow, Mahvash described it as a minor disagreement between friends that was blown out of proportion by the public. She emphasised that she holds no grudges and continues to wish Chahal the absolute best.

A New Venture on ‘Cricket Darbar’

Beyond their viral social media content, Mahvash and Dhawan are also collaborating professionally. The duo is working together on the sports-centric entertainment show Cricket Darbar, which streams on ZEE5. Yuzvendra Chahal Files Defamation Case Against Taniya Chatterjee Over Viral ‘Cute’ Instagram DM Row (Watch Video).

The show features humorous segments, cricket insights, and special guests, blending sports with entertainment. Fans of both personalities can expect more of their lighthearted banter and onscreen chemistry as the show's episodes continue to roll out.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).