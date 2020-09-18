Over the past few years, talent from India, mainly dancers have done the country proud on international platforms. Groups like Desi Hoppers and V Unbeatable have come this far from their home country and took home trophies of acclaimed champions. And currently making India proud on the world stage is Bad Salsa group from India. Wonder kids Sonali and Sumanth, who were winners of India's Got Talent 4, have now made it to the finals of America's Got Talent 15 and how. 'BAD Salsa' Pair Sonali and Sumanth Make India Proud On America's Got Talent Stage (Watch Video).

In recent years, dance sensations like Akshat Singh, Bir Khalsa amongst others have stunned audiences with jaw-dropping performances across the biggest dance platforms. After V Unbeatable won the last edition of America’s Got Talent, the Indian salsa duo, Bad Salsa has reached the finale of this year’s competition. The duo are past winners of India’s Got Talent (2012) and have also participated in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 1. America's Got Talent: Mumbai Based Dance Group V. Unbeatable Enters the Finale, Judge Simon Cowell Believes The Final Episode Will be the Greatest One Ever.

Check Out the Finale Qualifier Performance Below:

The duo's infectious energy had the judges' attention right from the very beginning. Sonali and Sumath began their journey on the AGT stage with "Dhaating Nach" which won them a standing ovation from the judges and audience, followed by their virtual performance to "Tattad Tattad" that floored the viewers. Their semi-finals performance was to Allu Arjun's Telugu dance number "Top Lesi Poddi".

Despite the restrictions of the COVID 19 lockdown, the duo secured their place in the finale of America’s Got Talent Season 15 that will be airing soon in the country exclusively on Voot Select & Colors Infinity. We wish Sonali and Sumath all the luck for their finals and pray that the pair brings home America's Got Talent 15 trophy.

