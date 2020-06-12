India has no dearth of talent and the impeccable dance performances that Indian contestants have been giving in dance championships all over the world is proof of the same. It all started with Desi Hoppers making India proud on the World of Dance stage, followed by V Unbeatable who had won America's Got Talent Championship in 2019. A few weeks back, India's Shonali and Sumanth, also known as BAD Salsa, had won over audience all over the world with their 'dayum' salsa moves on AGT. And shortly a few weeks after, two cousin brothers from Rajasthan, have once again made some more space for India and its talent in the hearts of the AGT judges. 'BAD Salsa' Pair Sonali and Sumanth Make India Proud On America’s Got Talent Stage (Watch Video).

Shakir (21) and Rihan (9) are cousin brothers from Rajasthan. In his pre-performance video, Shakir revealed how while he had begun dancing since 8 years of age, Rihan was impressed by his older brother and followed in his beloved brother's footsteps. Shakir also added that Rihan means everything to him and he wants the world for his younger brother. Mumbai's V Unbeatable Dance Group Emerges As Winner of America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2.

Check Out The Video Below:

The brothers who evidently share a great bond, fittingly performed to "Brother" by Kodaline. Along with constant cheering for Shakir and Rihan, the brothers received a standing ovation from the audiences, judges and even the 4 votes that matter the most. Rajinikanth's Petta Song Marana Mass Enthralls International Audiences Thanks to V Unbeatable's Killer Act on America's Got Talent (Watch Video).

The judges were also all praises for Shakir and Rihan. Simon Cowell went on to say, "You are so likeable, you have fantastic chemistry together and people are gonna root for you." Sofia Vergara felt that the act was spectacular and commented, "It was like watching a mirror, that's how synchronised you guys are. Judge Heidi Klum was super impressed and went on to observe, "Its amazing how much talent is coming from India."

Lastly, judge Howie Mandel had to say, "It was wonderful. You guys epitomised what the show is about, family and love and acceptance and talent." Well, that's extremely high praise guys. Here's wishing Shakir and Rihan all the luck and we sincerely hope the brothers make India proud.

