‘Backrooms’ Review: Kane Parsons’ Sci-Fi Horror Offers Fresh, Surreal Nightmare That Strips Away Conventional Entertainment, Say Critics

Internet personality and filmmaker Kane Parsons has made waves with his viral YouTube series The Backrooms, which is being adapted into a feature film by independent entertainment company A24. As early reviews and critical analysis surface regarding his distinctive style of sci-fi horror, the project, frequently analysed under titles such as Roads to Nowhere: Kane Parsons's Backrooms, is drawing significant attention for its pioneering role in the "analog horror" genre (Long, 2023). Industry analysts and critics are closely evaluating how a concept that originated as a short online video can sustain tension across a theatrical format. ‘Backrooms’ Shatters Box Office Records With USD 81M Debut, ‘Obsession’ Soars, ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Drops 70%.

‘Backrooms’ Reviews Out

Early critical receptions highlight Parsons's unique approach to tension, noting that his work fundamentally shifts the traditional rules of the horror genre. Instead of relying on conventional jump scares, Parsons builds dread through vast, repetitive corporate layouts and eerie "liminal spaces" or abandoned or transitional environments that evoke a sense of deep, psychological isolation.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Backrooms’:

Reviewers point out that the narrative functions less like a classical Hollywood film and more like an immersive journey through a hostile, alien territory. The primary critique from initial screenings centres on pacing and structure. While film scholars praise the visual and atmospheric execution, some mainstream reviewers question whether the abstract, "nowhere" setting can maintain narrative momentum without standard character development or a traditional plot progression.

Check out detailed reviews for Backrooms below.

Hindustan Times: "How's that the film is made by a 20-year-old with no baggage of mainstream filmmaking. Kane Parsons has created a world that feels fresh. It has drawn inspiration from various found footage films and uncanny valley stories seen in the last two decades, but the lore is original, the presentation is fresh. The performances are perfect for the genre, with Renate Reinsve standing out as the woman caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. On a generational run, the actor again brings fear to the screen in a manner that few can. Backrooms raises the important question. Does a film always have to entertain, or merely engaging the audience is enough? The film will, no doubt, spark conversations, fan theories, and fanfictions, like any open-ended mystery does. But it does so by stripping entertainment away in favour of awe, wonder, and fear."

India Today: "What exactly is Backrooms trying to be? A horror film? A science-fiction mystery? A psychological drama? A visual experiment? An extension of internet lore? The answer seems to be all of the above. The Backrooms has always functioned less like a conventional story and more like a shared nightmare. Not every mystery needs a solution. Not every corridor needs an exit. Backrooms remains a remarkable piece of visual filmmaking. The cinematography, production design and sheer command of atmosphere announce Kane Parsons as a filmmaker worth watching."

Moneycontrol.com: "Backrooms’ also announces the arrival of Kane Parsons as a filmmaker whose future projects will be watched keenly in the future. It respects the spirit of the online phenomenon that inspired the film while expanding the idea into something cinematic and emotionally engaging. The ending may not tie every idea together perfectly, but the film's strengths far outweigh its shortcomings. The film also packs several surreal moments that are bound to confuse viewers. But with its haunting atmosphere, strong performances, and confident direction, this psychological horror film stays with you." Movies This Week: ‘Backrooms’, ‘Disclosure Day’, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, ‘Haunted 2’ in Theatres.

While Backrooms largely relies on its vast, isolating atmosphere, the film's cast ground the psychological horror with highly effective performances tailored perfectly to the genre. Renate Reinsve stands out remarkably as a woman caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, extending her impressive streak of roles by bringing a raw, visceral fear to the screen that few actors can match. Alongside her, the ensemble delivers a grounded, realistic performance that respects the spirit of the original online phenomenon, keeping the audience emotionally engaged even as the surreal narrative grows increasingly confusing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).