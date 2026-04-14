Sebastian Stan, the actor widely recognized as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Bucky Barnes, is reportedly preparing for a significant new role: fatherhood. Sources indicate that Stan and his long-term partner, actress Annabelle Wallis, are expecting their first child together. While the couple has not released an official statement, the news surfaced after photographs published by TMZ and Deuxmoi showed Wallis in New York with a visible baby bump. The pair, known for their strictly private approach to their personal lives, were seen walking their dogs in loose-fitting attire that nonetheless confirmed the pregnancy. Marvel Star Sebastian Stan in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman 2'.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis NYC Outing - See Post

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Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Expect First Baby

Stan and Wallis reportedly began their relationship in 2022. Despite their global profiles, they have maintained a low-key and steady partnership, rarely appearing together on social media or discussing their romance in interviews. Stan has previously expressed his desire to keep his private life separate from his professional career, noting the difficulty of finding privacy in the public eye. This latest milestone marks a major step for the couple, who have been together for approximately four years.

Sebastian Stan Expands Career Beyond Marvel

The pregnancy comes during a particularly busy phase for Sebastian Stan, who continues to expand his career beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he remains a key figure in the franchise with upcoming appearances in Thunderbolts and Avengers: Doomsday, Stan has also diversified his portfolio with critically acclaimed roles. He recently drew major attention for his transformation into a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, adding to the praise he previously received for performances in I, Tonya and A Different Man. Looking ahead, Stan is set to star in Fjord, a Romanian-Norwegian drama alongside Renate Reinsve, which is scheduled to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Sebastian Stan Claims No Actors Wanted To Join Him for Variety’s ‘Actor on Actor’ Interviews After Playing Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’ (Watch Video)

Annabelle Wallis’ Career and Upcoming Projects

Annabelle Wallis has built a strong and versatile career, earning recognition for her role as Grace Burgess in the hit series Peaky Blinders and her portrayal of Jane Seymour in The Tudors. The actress continues to expand her portfolio with an exciting upcoming slate that showcases her range across genres, including Mutiny, an action-packed thriller alongside Jason Statham, and Unabomber, a project cantered on the life of Ted Kaczynski. As Wallis prepares to welcome her first child, fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, though the couple has not yet revealed details about the baby's due date or gender.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ, Deuxmoi ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).