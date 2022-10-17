This Friday, the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is set to change as Black Adam releases in theatres. In the making for a good part of the decade and Dwayne Johnson being casted as the character all the way back in 2007, the film will finally be hitting the big screen with DC's anti-hero getting his own time to shine in the spotlight. Black Adam: Did Dwayne Johnson Hint at Henry Cavill's Return as Superman in his Interview? (Watch Viral Video).

With great early word going around, it looks like Black Adam is set to be a fun time. Action galore and the Justice Society of America being introduced in the live-action verse of DC, the universe is certainly set to be expanded. With the rumours of a "super" cameo going around too, fans are excited with what's in store over here. So, let's take a look at what Black Adam is all about and what we can expect from the film.

Cast

Dwayne Johnson will step into the shoes of Black Adam/Teth-Adam, the anti-hero of DC's fiction Kahndaq. He will also be joined by the Justice Society of America that stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Sarah Sahi, Viola Davis and Jennifer Holland will star in the film as well.

Plot

Being awoken nearly 5,000 years later from imprisonment, Teth-Adam's brutality is unleashed onto Kahndaq as he tries to fend off the Intergang. Getting noticed by the Justice Society of America, the story sees him try to overcome his past and be the hero he is meant to be.

Watch the Trailer:

Release Date

Black Adam releases in theatres on October 20, 2022, in India. However, in other regions the film will premiere on October 21, 2022. Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Confirms Warner Bros' Old Management Was Against Bringing Henry Cavill Back as Superman (Watch Video).

Review

Reviews for Black Adam aren't available yet. The moment they are out, this page will be updated.

