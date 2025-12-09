The holiday season is off to a thrilling start as streaming platforms gear up for an exciting mix of releases this week. From spine-chilling thrillers to feel-good dramas and a musical journey with Taylor Swift, this week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone. Here’s what’s dropping online across major platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV and MX Player. OTT Releases This Week: From Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘The Girlfriend’ and Matt Rife’s ‘Christmas Special’ – Here’s What To Watch.

Kaantha – December 12 (Watch Video)

Selvamani Selvaraj’s directorial Kaantha stars Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. The mysterious action drama is set to stream on Netflix from December 12. The film explores themes of identity, loyalty, and redemption with Dulquer in a never-seen-before avatar. Fans are eagerly waiting to see his intense screen presence in this much-awaited release.

Saali Mohabbat – December 12 (Watch Video)

Actress Tisca Chopra steps behind the camera for her directorial venture Saali Mohabbat, a suspense thriller featuring Radhika Apte and Divyenndu Sharma in lead roles. Produced under Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions, the film promises a gripping storyline with unexpected twists. It releases on Zee5 on December 12.

Superman – December 11 (Watch Video)

James Gunn’s Superman starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor soars onto JioHotstar on December 11. The superhero-action film received glowing reviews upon its theatrical release and currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.1. Expect power-packed action, heartfelt moments and a fresh take on the legendary hero.

Single Papa – December 12 (Watch Video)

Co-directed by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, Single Papa is a heartwarming romantic comedy starring Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa and Neha Dhupia. The film follows a single father’s journey of balancing parenthood, love, and chaos. This Netflix original promises laughter, warmth, and relatable emotions.

Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery – December 12 (Watch Video)

Based on the real-life story of India’s first certified paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari, this Amazon MX Player’s investigative supernatural thriller stars Karan Tacker as Tiwari and Kalki Koechlin as Irene Venkat, a sceptical journalist. As Irene digs into Tiwari’s eerie case files following his mysterious death at 32, she uncovers secrets that blur the line between belief and the unknown.

Man vs Baby – December 11 (Watch Video)

Rowan Atkinson returns as the ever-lovable Trevor Bingley in Man vs Baby on Netflix, the hilarious sequel to Man vs Bee. This four-part comedy finds Trevor babysitting a real child while house-sitting a luxury penthouse in London. Expect chaos, charm, and Atkinson’s trademark physical comedy as things hilariously spiral out of control.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 – December 10 (Watch Video)

Percy is back! In Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium), the demigod returns to Camp Half-Blood to find it under threat. As Thalia’s Pine weakens and monsters close in, Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson embark on a dangerous quest into the Bermuda Triangle to retrieve the Golden Fleece. It’s adventure, mythology and friendship at its best.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era – December 12 (Watch Video)

Taylor Swift gives fans an exclusive look into the monumental Eras Tour in Taylor Swift: The End of an Era on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium). This docuseries offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative process, rehearsals, and emotional moments that shaped her record-breaking global tour. Featuring appearances by Gracie Abrams, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch, it also touches upon her personal life and engagement to Travis Kelce. A must-watch for every Swiftie!

Real Kashmir Football Club (Watch Video)

Inspired by true events, Real Kashmir Football Club follows two men who transform despair into hope through the power of sport. This heart-touching sports drama celebrates resilience, unity, and the passion that turned football into a movement in Kashmir. Now streaming on Sony LIV.

