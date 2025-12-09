The nominations for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday (December 8). The nominations for the 83rd edition of the prestigious annual award ceremony were revealed by Skye P Marshall and Marlon Wayans. Like every year, this year’s award season has left fans in even more shock, as they always expect the nominations to be predictable names and fan favourites. However, this time, a lot of big stars were left out, while some unexpected names managed to make it to the list. 2026 Golden Globe Awards Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Leads Movie Race, ‘The White Lotus S3’ and ‘Adolescence’ Top TV Category – Full List Inside!.

While several names have left fans surprised, either with their inclusion or omission, here are the eight biggest snubs and surprises from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards that everyone is talking about.

Golden Globes 2026 Snubs and Surprises

Snub - Jon M Chu for ‘Wicked: For Good’

Several high-profile names that dominated the headlines throughout the year have failed to find a spot in the 2026 Golden Globe Awards nominations. One of the biggest shockers of the 2026 Golden Globes Nomination night was the absence of Wicked: For Good director Jon M Chu's omission from the Best Director list. Not only was the filmmaker overlooked for the best director, but his film also didn't make it to the Musical/ Comedy category for the Best Film.

Ariana Grande’s Instagram Post

Snub – Sydney Sweeney for ‘Christy’

While Sydney Sweeney’s impressive transformation as former American boxer Christy Martin in Christy was praised by many, it was surprising to see her miss out on a Best Actress nomination. Although the film didn’t click at the box office, it was well-received at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), earning strong critical acclaim for her performance.

Surprise – ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ for Box Office Achievement

It was surprising to see that Netflix's hit show KPop Demon Hunters received a nomination in the cinematic and box office achievement category without even having a proper box office release. The animated musical film dropped on the streaming platform in June and has somehow unofficially climbed to the top of the box office charts. Meanwhile, films like Superman, A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch, the top three biggest movies at the domestic box office, haven’t even made it to the list. Strange?

Snub – ‘Ne Zha 2’

Ne Zha 2, the animated blockbuster from China, stormed the box office worldwide by collecting USD 2 billion, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Despite its box office glory, the Jiaozi directorial failed to secure a nomination in the box office category or the animated feature category.

Golden Globes 2026: Nominees for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Surprise – Emily Blunt for ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson found himself at the centre of online attention for his noticeable weight loss during The Smashing Machine promotions. He received a Best Drama Actor nomination for his performance in the biographical sports film. However, it was surprising to see his co-star Emily Blunt also getting recognised by the Globes in the Best Supporting Actress category. The actress is now eyeing her first major big-screen win for a film that was not the best showcase of her talents.

Snub – Katherine LaNasa

Actress Katherine LaNasa, who won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for HBO's hit medical drama The Pit, was left out of the Golden Globes 2026 race. Her co-star Shawn Hatosy, who picked up an Emmy for Best Guest Actor, was also omitted from the Supporting Actor race.

Snub – ‘Stranger Things S5’

Fans of Stranger Things were left confused about why Season 5 of the hit Netflix show didn’t make it to the 2026 Golden Globe nominations, and the disappointment is understandable. Volume 1, consisting of four episodes of the finale season, was released on November 26.

Snub – ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

The Golden Globes unveiled nominees for their inaugural Best Podcast category, and fans are curious why Joe Rogan’s show, The Joe Rogan Experience, missed out. It seems the Globes decided to distance themselves from politically charged or controversial podcasts, instead opting for more conservative ones. ‘Sinners’ Star Michael B Jordan Receives Golden Globe Nomination for Portraying Elijah and Elias Moore; Says 'The Hardest Role I’ve Done So Far'.

When Will 2026 Golden Globe Awards Take Place

The 83rd Golden Globe Award ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2026, at The BeverlyHilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser will return as the award night's host for the second consecutive season.

