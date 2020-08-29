2020 is indeed taking away a lot from the entertainment field. In a very shocking news, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died at 43. The Marvel superhero was suffering from colon cancer. He passed away at his residence in Los Angeles with his family by side. The family released an official statement, informing the fans about his demise. Da 5 Bloods Movie Review: Spike Lee’s ‘Biggest’ Film Is a Harrowing Take on Post-Vietnam War Psyche That Pokes Holes at White Glorification.

The statement reads, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Statement On Chadwick Boseman's Twitter Account:

Chadwick was an eminent part of the Marvel universe with his appearances in films like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, apart from Black Panther. He was last seen in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. Rest In Peace, Chadwick Bose.

