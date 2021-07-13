Florence Pugh has been one of the best breakout stars in Hollywood in the last few years. Pugh is one of the most promising up-and-coming actresses and she proved that again last week according to many after watching her in Black Widow. Many reviews have mentioned that Florence Pugh gives a standout role as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and is one of the most interesting future talents of the MCU. Black Widow’s Yelena Belova Aka Florence Pugh Is a Red Carpet ‘Poser’ and Here Are Her Fashion Gems!

Just hearing this is a treat because she is surrounded by some really talented actors in Black Widow. Her being able to hold her own against Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz just shows how far she has come as an actor. So with the release of Black Widow, we are taking a look at five of her other roles you should check out after watching her in the new Marvel film.

Katherine Lester (Lady Macbeth)

Florence Pugh in Lady Macbeth

Lady Macbeth follows a young woman, Katherine Leister played by Pugh who is stifled into a loveless marriage to a bitter man twice her age. Katherine Lester is Florence Pugh’s breakout role and one that earned her massive acclaim. Lady Macbeth deals with a lot of heavy themes that might make it a hard watch, but it is still worth it for Pugh’s amazing performance.

Abbie Mortimer (The Falling)

Florence Pugh and Maisie Williams in The Falling

The Falling was Florence Pugh’s debut in a feature film. She starred alongside Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams in this mystery drama that followed two best friends at an all-girls school. The story was shrouded in a mystery of how an epidemic broke out which causes teenage girls to faint. The Falling is worth a watch and especially because of Pugh’s star-making debut.

Saraya “Paige” Knight (Fighting with My Family)

Florence Pugh in Fighting with My Family

Fighting with My Family is a sports drama that revolves around the real-life WWE superstar Paige. Pugh plays the role of Paige and the story showcases her getting into the WWE. It’s a great sports drama that showcases the life of Paige in an engaging manner and and her breakthrough into wrestling stardom. Pugh in the role is amazing and she shares great chemistry with Vince Vaughn who plays Hutch Morgan. Fighting With My Family Movie Review: Florence Pugh As Paige Pulls Off a KnockOut Act in This Heartwarming Biopic.

Amy March (Little Women)

Florence Pugh in Little Women

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Little Women is the seventh film adaptation of the novel of the same name. It chronicles around the life of the March sisters during the 19th century. Pugh plays the role of Amy March and was considered the standout of the film by many. She even received an Oscar nomination for her performance which was worth it due to how good she was in the movie. Black Widow: Florence Pugh Credits Fight Scenes in the Marvel Movie for Getting to Know Scarlett Johansson.

Dani Ardor (Midsommar)

Florence Pugh in Midsommar

Midsommar is definitely a film that’s not for the faint-hearted. Directed by Ari Aster, Pugh plays Dani Ardor who is going through depression after her sister is killed, a role that got her huge acclaim. Her dark performance received critical acclaim how perfectly she encapsulated descent into madness, with her final smile remaining an haunting image even after the movie is over!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2021 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).