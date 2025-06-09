There are two types of people in the world - ones who cannot stop talking about the days that celebrate them, and others who would do anything to not be the centre of attention. Birthdays are an important time for both these types of people. And Birthday trips are the go-to way to bring in this important celebration with excitement and cheer. Whether you are someone who plans to spend your birthday in a grand party or want to escape into the abyss, a trip is sure to excite one and all. Planning the perfect movies for a birthday watch party certainly adds to this celebration. Here are the top movies that you can watch on your birthday to add to the cheer. Movies of the Dark Knight To Binge and Where To Watch Them Online.

1. '13 Going On 30'

There are some movies that are just classics and need to be watched at least once, or multiple times throughout the year. 13 Going On 30 is one such movie. Not only does it follow the journey of the protagonist on her birthday, but it also brings with it perfectly timed laughs and cheers. The chemistry between Mark Rufallo and Jennifer Garner hits all the right spots and makes the movie all the more enjoyable.

Watch the Trailer of '13 Going On 30':

2. Harry Potter Series

Is there anything as enjoyable as reliving your childhood on your birthday trip? Harry Potter movies have been an integral part of childhood for most people. And rewatching the series or your favourite movie from the series is sure to help lift your mood. The fact that Harry’s birthday is an important part of the plot in the first movie also adds a special touch to this.

Watch the Trailer of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone':

3. 'Midsommar'

What would you do if you went on a trip with your rocky partner only for him to forget your birthday, while the seemingly good person on the trip gives you a thoughtful gift? Midsommar is a great movie that explores this and much more, with this psychological thriller.

Watch the Trailer of 'Midsommar':

4. 'My Neighbor Totoro'

There are some experiences in life that remain special. Watching a Miyazaki movie on your birthday trip is one such experience. My Neighbor Totoro is a great entry into his work and is sure to stir your emotions. Whether it is a first watch or rewatch, My Neighbor Totoro is sure to leave a long-standing impact in your life.

Watch the Trailer of 'My Neighbor Totoro':

5. 'Happy Death Day'

Happy Death Day may not seem like a traditional birthday watch, however, the movie is sure to be a fun ride. This movie follows the life of Theresa Gelbman who relives the day that she was killed, and strives to find the person who killed her!

Watch the Trailer of 'Happy Death Day':

We hope that these movies offer a flavour of fun into your birthday celebration. And we hope that you cherish this day and celebrate our existence with the enthusiasm it deserves.

