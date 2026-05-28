‘Disclosure Day’ FIRST Reactions: Emily Blunt Earns Rave Reviews for Powerful Performance in Spielberg’s ‘Weirdest’ Sci-Fi Thriller

Early reactions to Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day have generated significant praise from film critics following its first advanced screenings. Starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, the high-stakes UFO film marks the director’s highly anticipated return to the extraterrestrial genre. Early viewers are calling the project a massive success, with particular commendations directed at the central performances, John Williams' musical score, and Spielberg's visionary direction. ‘Disclosure Day’: What Is Steven Spielberg’s New Film About?.

'Disclosure Day' First Reviews

Initial social media reactions and reviews indicate a highly enthusiastic response from industry insiders and critics. Many are calling it Spielberg's most compelling narrative in decades, blending suspenseful thriller elements with deep emotional resonance.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Disclosure Day’:

Slashfilm’s Bill Bria praised the film's distinct narrative tone and stylistic execution. “Disclosure Day is the weirdest movie Spielberg's ever made (complimentary). Breathtaking compositions, David Koepp's X-FILES-meets-The Bible script is one big high-wire act, Emily Blunt's most accomplished performance, John Williams' best score in years. Riveting, moving stuff,” Bria wrote.

More Early Reviews for ‘Disclosure Day’

‘Disclosure Day’ First Reactions Laud Emily Blunt’s Performance, Declare It “Spielberg’s Best Film In 20 Years” pic.twitter.com/ol13LAirta — GiggleVibesDaily (@GiggleVibes247) May 27, 2026

Just Steven Spielberg Things

There are at least six shots in DISCLOSURE DAY where I have no idea how Steven Spielberg actually did it. It’s an X-Files mystery with winks at every film in Spielberg’s history and an earnestness that I hope people embrace. Emily Blunt gives the best performance of her career. pic.twitter.com/x7SaUoI5OB — Erik Voss (@eavoss) May 28, 2026

Emily Blunt, the Sandout

With reactions out for #DisclosureDay Here is what I heard from test screening of the film They were mind blown and loved the movie! VFX were insane Emily Blunt was the standout and the central ideas are fresh and feel thought provoking. Same stuff that came out today! Excited pic.twitter.com/Dll57DPIOc — Zach Pope (@ZachhPope) May 27, 2026

Freelance critic Tessa Smith shared a similarly glowing assessment of the thriller, emphasising its gripping atmosphere and emotional payoff. “Disclosure Day is ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL! Truly something special. I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twilight Zone, something new entirely. I shed a tear at the end. WOW,” Smith stated.

More About 'Disclosure Day'

Disclosure Day marks Spielberg’s first major venture into original science fiction in several years, working from a script written by longtime collaborator David Koepp. The film's premise centres on a massive government whistleblower operation aiming to reveal the truth about extraterrestrial life to seven billion people all at once.

The story is driven by Blunt, who portrays a Kansas City meteorologist caught in the middle of an unexplainable global event, and O'Connor, who plays a government insider trying to expose long-shrouded secrets. The star-studded ensemble cast also features Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. ‘Disclosure Day’ Trailer: Top Highlights From Steven Spielberg’s Upcoming Film on Dark Alien Secrets With Emily Blunt (Watch Video).

Universal Pictures recently released the final trailer for the film, building further anticipation ahead of its official premiere. Disclosure Day is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 12, 2026.

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