Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated return to the science fiction genre, Disclosure Day. Scheduled for release on June 12, 2026, the film marks the director’s first major exploration of extraterrestrial life since 2005’s War of the Worlds. ‘Disclosure Day’: What Is Steven Spielberg’s New Film About?.

‘Disclosure Day’ Trailer Unveiled!

The trailer introduces a world on the brink of a monumental revelation, centred on a group of ordinary people played by Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and Colman Domingo, who stumble upon evidence that humanity is not alone. Unlike the wide-eyed wonder of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, this project leans into a darker, more conspiratorial tone, focusing on the social and political fallout of "disclosing" the alien presence to the public.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Disclosure Day’:

The 'Possessed' Weather Report

One of the most discussed sequences features Emily Blunt as a Kansas City meteorologist. While delivering a routine weather update, she suddenly enters a trance-like state, speaking in an unearthly, clicking alien language. The scene has gone viral for its unsettling sound design, signalling that the film may lean closer to a psychological thriller than a standard action blockbuster.

The Stolen Government Secret

Josh O’Connor portrays a character who has illicitly obtained classified government data. In a tense exchange with Eve Hewson, he admits he has "filched" secrets he was paid to protect. When asked if the subjects of these files are people, his simple "No" sets the stakes for a global cover-up that his character intends to expose to the world.

Colin Firth’s Mysterious Antagonist

The trailer provides a first look at Colin Firth in a role that appears to be the film’s primary antagonist. Representing a shadowy authority, Firth’s character is shown using advanced technology to exert physical control over others from a distance. His dialogue suggests he is the primary gatekeeper of the secret, warning that disclosure would "upend all established order."

The 'Spielberg Face' and Classic Imagery

In a nod to his own cinematic history, Spielberg includes a signature "low-angle" shot of a young girl standing in awe before a glowing house. This visual parallel to Close Encounters and ET has sparked fan theories about whether the film is a spiritual successor to his earlier works. The trailer also features classic UFO tropes updated for a modern audience, including real-time forming of crop circles and a massive craft emerging from a fiery cloud.

High-Stakes Practical Action

While the film deals with existential themes, the trailer does not shy away from spectacle. Footage of a high-speed train chase and explosive car pursuits suggests that the mission to reveal the truth will be met with violent resistance. The combination of Spielberg’s long-term collaborators, screenwriter David Koepp, cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, and composer John Williams points toward a polished, large-scale summer event. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins First Grammy, Completes EGOT After 'Music by John Williams' Takes Best Music Film Award.

‘Disclosure Day’ Release Details

The trailer’s release has solidified Disclosure Day as a central pillar of the 2026 summer movie season. By reuniting the creative team behind Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds, Spielberg appears to be blending his mastery of large-scale spectacle with a timely narrative about misinformation and government transparency. Disclosure Day will hit the big screens on June 12, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).