‘Michael’ on OTT: How To Watch Jaafar Jackson’s Blockbuster MJ Biopic Online

The King of Pop's life story is now just a click away! Antoine Fuqua's acclaimed biographical film, Michael, featuring Jaafar Jackson in a captivating portrayal of his legendary uncle Michael Jackson, officially arrives on digital streaming platforms today, June 9, 2026. After a record-breaking theatrical run, fans can now rent or purchase the cinematic spectacle from the comfort of their homes. ‘Michael’ Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Excels in Michael Jackson Biopic; Juliano Valdi Steals the Show as Little MJ (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Michael' delves into the iconic singer's journey, from his early days as the lead of The Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the global phenomenon of his Bad World Tour in the late 1980s.

Michael India Streaming Details

For audiences in India, the Michael biopic is available for rent or purchase starting today, June 9, 2026, on major digital storefronts like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google TV, and YouTube Movies & TV. The availability of Hindi language options may vary by platform.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Michael’:

For viewers in the United States, Michael can be purchased or rented via Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) across major digital storefronts. These include Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google TV, and YouTube Movies & TV.

For those who prefer physical media, the film is slated for release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 14, 2026, offering bonus features for a deeper dive into its making.

Michael Box Office Dominance

Michael has proven to be a monumental success at the global box office since its theatrical premiere on April 24, 2026, in the United States. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain, the film has shattered records.

As of June 7, 2026, the biopic had amassed a staggering worldwide gross of approximately USD 897.9 million. This remarkable figure makes 'Michael' the highest-grossing film in Lionsgate's history, surpassing previous blockbusters like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (USD 865 million) and Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (USD 868.5 million). It stands as the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 so far. Industry experts anticipate that the film could exceed the $1 billion mark worldwide, particularly with its upcoming release in Japan on June 12, 2026.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, many praised Jaafar Jackson's compelling performance as his uncle. The film holds a PG-13 rating and boasts a runtime of 127 minutes. Shraddha Kapoor Shares Dance Video on Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ As Beau Rahul Mody Records Her (Watch Video).

With its impressive box office performance and immediate digital availability, Michael is set to continue its reign as a significant cultural and entertainment event of 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).