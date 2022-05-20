Washington [US], May 20: The CW announced on Thursday that 'Riverdale' will conclude with its upcoming seventh season, which will premiere in early 2023. From The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois to Riverdale, List of CW Shows Renewed For New Season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, became a breakout for the network after its 2017 debut that was aided by a streaming run on Netflix which helped its second-season ratings jump by about 30 per cent.

However, in recent seasons the dark take on Archie comics has fallen off and as The CW is paring down its line-up of scripted originals, the show will exit the network after a final run, reported the outlet.

'Riverdale' stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan. Archie Meets Riverdale: Netflix Show’s Characters To Cross Over Into Archie Comics in Special Comicbook One-Shot.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV produces the series; Aguirre-Sacasa is the showrunner and executive produces with Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and Archie Comics publisher and CEO Jon Goldwater.

