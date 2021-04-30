The makers of the Fast & Furious franchise are set to drop their first podcast series on April 30, ahead of release of the ninth film in the series. The podcast will have nine parts and the first episode features the film' hero Vin Diesel, who plays the iconic Dominic Toretto. Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw Movie: Review, Story, Cast, Trailer, Budget, Box Office Prediction of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba Film.

The upcoming sixth season of the popular Binge Podcast series will focus on the Fast & Furious franchise, which has raked in over $5 billion worldwide so far, Entertainment Weekly announced. The upcoming season will take fans through all of the previous films of the franchise and also focus on the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, in a nine-week series featuring conversations with the stars who brought those films to life.Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw: Mid and Post-Credit Scenes of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-Starrer REVEALED (SPOILER ALERT).

A new episode will be aired every Friday. Each episode will have key cast and crew members in exclusive interviews, sharing insights and talking about their journey with the franchise. Hosted by Entertainment Weekly Social Media Director Chanelle Johnson and Associate Editor Derek Lawrence, the series gives fans an in-depth look at the making of the franchise through exclusive interviews with director Justin Lin as well as franchise stars Sung Kang and Michelle Rodriguez among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).