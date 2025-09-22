Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD was one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2024. The dystopian sci-fi mythological film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Ever since, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates about the sequel. Just a few days ago, Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed the actress’ exit from Kalki 2898 AD. Amid speculation surrounding the reason behind her departure, a new report suggests that DP might be returning to Hollywood for an xXx movie with Vin Diesel. ‘You Can’t Change What Happened, but…’: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Director Nag Ashwin Drops Cryptic Note Amid Deepika Padukone’s Sudden Exit From His Sci-Fi Film’s Sequel (See Post).

Deepika Padukone Joins Hands With Vin Diesel Amid ‘Kalki 2898’ Controversy

Hollywood star Vin Diesel recently began filming for his next project, titled Riddick: Furya. He took to Instagram and shared BTS pictures from the film sets and also teased other films from his pipeline. He wrote, "So much to share… iconic stories that all resonate with something deep inside. A global audience who has literally been the blessing of this artist’s life. Groot’s return in the Arbor King, that infamous New York Detective, Kaulder’s Oath, Xander’s next adventure in Mumbai, Street racers reunited in LA, and of course, the Furyan…"

Vin Diesel Shares BTS Photo From ‘Riddick: Furya’ Set

Deepika Padukone To Return for ‘XXX’ Sequel?

Deepika Padukone grabbed headlines with her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. The action-adventure had become a massive hit. As per reports, director DJ Caruso was so impressed with the actress that he expressed interest in casting her in the sequel. Sources revealed that the actress had not received any contract from the makers at that time. However, Deepika was not keen on reprising her role as Serena Unger, as it didn’t contribute much to her international career. Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan for 6th Movie ‘King’ After Exit From ‘Kalki 2989 AD’ Sequel (View Post).

Deepika Padukone’s Work Front

Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ranveer Singh in September 2024, was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She has AA22xA6 wth Atlee and Allu Arjun. The actress also confirmed being a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's King.

