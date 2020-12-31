As there’s just a day left for 2020 to come an end, many are listing out the dos and don’ts for the New Year. There are many who come up with numerous resolutions for the New Year. The year 2020 has been totally unexpected for people across the globe with the coronavirus outbreak, but still, there are some wonderful and inspirational things that have also happened. Our onscreen Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, has shared a post on Instagram and listed out her favourite ‘Wonder Women’ and India’s Shaheen Bagh Face Bilkis Dadi is one among them. Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Review: Gal Gadot Lassos Some Much Needed Cheer At The End of a Terrible Year (LatestLY Exclusive).

Before bidding adieu to 2020, Gal Gadot has shared a list of her favourite women, using the hashtag #MyPersonalWonderWomen, who left her inspired, whom she loved discovering and whom she would love to meet in the future. It includes the women in her family, friends, director Patty Jenkins, 6-YO Carmela Chillery-Watson, India’s Bilkis Dadi and many others. Talking about Bilkis Dadi, she is an 82-YO Indian activist. She was at the forefront of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi. She even protested against the CAA and Indian farm laws passed by the government this year. Bilkis 'Dadi' of Shaheen Bagh Protest Supports Farmers' Agitation, Says 'We Are Daughters of Farmers, Govt Should Listen to Us'.

While sharing this beautiful post, Gal Gadot captioned it as, “Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future. Together, we can do wonders! Share your own wonder women with me.” Take a look at the pictures below:

On the work front, Gal Gadot’s film Wonder Woman 1984 was recently released in theatres. The makers have also announced the sequel to it with director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot returning.

