New Delhi, December 1: Bilkis 'dadi', the icon of Shaheen Bagh protest, on Tuesday extended support to farmers' agitation in Delhi against the Centre's three agriculture-related laws. Speaking to news agency ANI, Bilkis 'dadi' said the government must listen to the demands of farmers. The 82-year-old woman said she will go to Nirankari ground in Burari and joined the farmers' protest. Bilkis, The 82-Year-Old ‘Dadi’ of Shaheen Bagh, Makes It to TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

"We are daughters of farmers, we will go to support farmers' protest today. We will raise our voice and the government should listen to us," Bilkis 'dadi' said. She was the face of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh, which became a powerful global symbol of peaceful resistance. Women Rights Groups Felicitate Shaheen Bagh Protest's Icon Bilkis 'Dadi.

Earlier today, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the Singhu border entry point on the Delhi-Ghaziabad route where scores of farmers owing allegiance to the Bharatiya Kisan Union are protesting and extended his party's support to the cause. "I have come to extend support so that farmers don't feel left alone. Farmers, Dalits and labourers are all the same. If the farmer will not cultivate his land, how will a labourer run his household?" he said.

According to reports, the government has not decided to roll back the three farm laws which farmers allege are "anti-farm" and "black laws": The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. A meeting between leaders of farmers and ministers was underway.

