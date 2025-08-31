‘HELP ME 911’: Did Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas Give Out Secret Message About His Marriage to Hindu Wife Through His Tweet? Fact Check Reveals This!

Is there trouble in paradise for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas? Is he unhappy in his marriage to a Hindu wife, with whom he shares a toddler daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas? Did Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, give out a secret message saying 'HELP ME 911' about his marriage through a tweet on October 18, 2019? Social media posts by the Twitter/X handle @KaunHaiAbhay and Facebook page The Sarcastic Indian have shared a screenshot of a tweet attributed to Nick Jonas, where he has allegedly sent out a message calling for help in his relationship with his Hindu wife, Priyanka Chopra. LatestLY carried out a Fact Check, and we have come to a conclusion based on the proof collected. Read on to know about our findings. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Romantic Kiss on the Beach! Couple’s Dreamy Video Set to Jonas Brothers New Song ‘I Can’t Lose’ Is All That We Want (Watch).

What Does Viral Message Purported to Nick Jonas Say?

The fake and malicious image of a message going viral about what Nick Jonas said about Priyanka Chopra and her religion on Twitter/X said, “my wife is indian. she is Hindu, and she is incredible in Every way. she has taught me so much about her culture and religion. iLove and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. happy karva chauth to ME everyone! (sic)” The image further said that the tweet was posted on “9:11 AM Oct 18, 2019” and via “Twitter for iPhone”.

Viral Messages With Fake Nick Jonas Tweet:

Fake tweet attributed to Nick Jonas going viral (Photo Credits: @KaunHaiAbhay/X, The Sarcastic Indian/Facebook)

LatestLY Fact Check on Nick Jonas Tweet

Our Fact Check reveals that the answer is NO! The LatestLY investigation into the original tweet by Nick Jonas shows that he DID NOT tweet the message that has gone viral. Neither did he give out any secret message. So, what did Nick Jonas say in his tweet that day? And how do we know that the viral screenshot is fake? Let's find out. ‘Happy Birthday My Love’: Nick Jonas Shares Romantic Beach Photo With Wifey Priyanka Chopra in Belated Birthday Wish (View Post).

What Did Nick Jonas Tweet About Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

A look at the post by Nick Jonas’ handle @nickjonas on X shows that he had simply posted a message on the occasion of the Karva Chauth Hindu festival. The tweet by Nick Jonas is dated October 18, 2019, indeed. It was about a day after Karva Chauth was celebrated on October 17, 2019, according to Indian Standard Time. But Nick Jonas posted the tweet at 11:38 AM – and not 9:11 AM, as claimed by the viral fake post. Moreover, his message was different from that in the viral post. X itself has provided a Readers Context and shared a link to the original tweet by Nick Jonas.

Here’s what Nick Jonas actually said that day in his tweet on X: “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!” So, the original tweet did not have any capital letters calling for help, and no ME added there in the Karva Chauth wish. Here is the original Twitter post by Nick Jonas on October 18, 2019.

Nick Jonas Original Tweet Screenshot on October 18, 2019:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Original tweet by Nick Jonas on October 18, 2019 (Photo Credits: @nickjonas/X/Instagram)

Nick Jonas original tweet screenshot (Photo Credit: @nickJonas)

Nick Jonas Original Tweet on October 18, 2019 - See Post:

My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone! pic.twitter.com/ePlcFwWS6V — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 18, 2019

Here's More Proof That Nick Jonas’ Viral Tweet Is FAKE

If you look closely, the alleged screenshot of Nick Jonas’ tweet has a watermark attributed to “ifunny.co” – something which meme pages have on their material. We found out through Google that iFunny is a social media website and mobile application for posting funny memes and images. It can be seen here: https://ifunny.co/ .

LatestLY concludes after the Fact Check that the post on Twitter/X attributed to Nick Jonas asking for 'help' to 911 about his marriage to Priyanka Chopra is FAKE. The couple is happily married and busy parenting Malti Marie.

