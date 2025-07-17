Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American popstar husband Nick Jonas redefined relationship goals during their romantic holiday at the beach. Nick took to Instagram, where he shared a video from the beach. Nick made a reel on Jonas Brothers new song titled I Can't Lose. It started with Nick standing at the beach by himself dressed in a sleeveless shirt paired with shorts and a baseball cap. It had the text overlay that read: “Without her” along with a sad face emoji. ‘Wouldn’t Have Married Him…’: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Being ‘Hurt’ by Dishonesty in Past Relationships Before Marrying Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas Shares Reel on Instagram – See Post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Passionate Kiss

As soon as the music paces, Priyanka ran to Nick and leaped on him. The two then shared a passionate kiss. The text overlay then changed to read, "With her!" with heart eyes and happy emoji. The singer captioned the post: “I can't lose." Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Husband Nick Jonas Kiss and Celebrate US Independence Day in New York.

From Dating to Parenthood

Talking about the couple, they started dating in May 2018. The two got engaged in August, the same year. It was in December 2018, when Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The couple welcomed their first born, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Husband Nick Jonas Attend Carlos Alcaraz vs Oliver Tarvet Wimbledon 2025 Match From the Royal Box (See Pic and Video)

Priyanka Chopra’s Comedy-Thriller ‘Head of States’

On the acting front, Priyanka’s latest work includes Head Of States, directed by Ilya Naishuller, an action-comedy film. The film also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles. Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted in the comedy-actioner. ‘Heads of State’ Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Gets Ample Room To Shine in John Cena and Idris Elba’s Fairly Enjoyable Action-Comedy (LatestLY Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

The 42-year-old actress also has Krrish 4, which marks actor Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut. She is all set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her. Adding to the line-up, Priyanka’s upcoming projects also include SSMB 29, a film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

