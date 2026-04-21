Oscar-nominated actress Keira Knightley and her musician husband James Righton have become the subject of intense split speculation following a series of unusual public developments. Rumours of a marital rift reached a fever pitch on Monday, April 20, 2026, after Righton was photographed cycling through London with a noticeably bare ring finger. While the couple has been married for 13 years and is known for being fiercely private, a combination of legal document changes and missing jewellery has left fans questioning the status of their union. Keira Knightley Pregnant With a Second Child; the Pride & Prejudice Actor Walked in Chanel J12 Cocktail Party With a Baby Bump.

James Righton Seen Without Wedding Ring

The latest wave of speculation surrounding James Righton was sparked when the 42-year-old was spotted cycling in North London without his wedding ring, a detail quickly picked up by paparazzi and reported by the Daily Mail. Dressed in a colourful plaid jacket and a cap reading “I don’t work here,” Righton drew attention not just for his casual look but for the absence of the gold band he has worn consistently since 2013. The sighting stood in contrast to just weeks earlier, on April 3, 2026, when he and Keira Knightley were seen together in public, both reportedly still wearing their wedding rings, further fuelling speculation online.

Keira Knightley Name Change Sparks Rumours

The speculation gained further traction after a February 2026 report by Page Six highlighted changes in Keira Knightley’s business filings. The actress reportedly updated documents for her performing arts company, KCK Boo Ltd, removing the surname “Righton” and reverting her official name from Keira Christina Righton to Keira Christina Knightley. While the move sparked fresh rumours about her marriage to James Righton, industry insiders have pointed out that the change could simply be an administrative update or linked to evolving identity verification rules for UK company directors, rather than any confirmed sign of a split.

Keira Knightley and James Righton Seen Together in Venice

Adding to the confusion around ongoing rumours, Keira Knightley and James Righton were recently seen enjoying a family vacation in Venice on April 10, 2026, where they were photographed riding a water taxi and strolling through the city with their daughters, Edie (10) and Delilah (6). Onlookers described the couple as “unified” and “relaxed,” presenting a picture of togetherness that sharply contrasts with the recent tabloid speculation about their relationship. Keira Knightley Opens Up About Her No-Nudity Clause Post Her Motherhood, Says ‘I Get to Choose the Body Double and It’s Interesting’.

Keira Knightley on Marriage

In a rare 2024 interview with The Times, Knightley offered a realistic, humorous look at her long-term partnership with Righton, "We really annoy each other. But, f–k, do we laugh. Eleven years is good for an actress and a musician." The actress also confirmed she has taken a "major step back" from blockbuster franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean to focus on raising her children, citing the insane hours as incompatible with family life.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).