Christmas is the season of joy, love and togetherness. Celebrated on December 25 every year, it’s a time for families and friends to gather, exchange gifts and create cherished memories. The festive spirit is enhanced by sparkling lights, beautifully decorated trees, and the aroma of freshly baked treats. From singing Christmas carols to sharing acts of kindness, X'mas is a celebration of warmth and goodness. As we celebrate Christmas 2025, it's time to enjoy a movie marathon with family, with the help of some perfect Hollywood classics. From Home Alone, A Christmas Carol to Love Actually, here are five heartwarming Christmas movies to watch during the Holiday Season 2025. Christmas 2025 Movie and OTT Releases: From Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday’s Romcom ‘TMMTMTTM’, Mohanlal’s ‘Vrusshabha’ to ‘Stranger Things 5’ – Here’s What’s Lighting Up the Holiday Season.

Christmas movies are a beloved tradition that brings families together. They capture the magic and heart-warming moments of this special time of year. Whether it’s tales of miraculous events, humorous holiday mishaps, or inspiring acts of generosity, these films are a great way to immerse in the festive cheer. 'Tis the Season for Budget Bliss: Secret Santa Gifts under 500 for a Merry Christmas!

Five Christmas 2025 Movies to Watch

Here are our suggestions for Christmas 2025 Hollywood movies to watch with family and friends on December 25, including Home Alone, The Polar Express, Love Actually, and more. Christmas 2025 Wishes, Images: Top Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Merry Christmas HD Wallpapers To Share on December 25.

1. 'Home Alone' (1990)

A classic tale of a young boy left 'home alone' during Christmas, who must protect his house from burglars with ingenious traps. The movie made Macaulay Culkin a huge star as a child artiste, playing the lead role of Kevin McAllister, ably supported by seasoned actors Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the role of the burglars Harry and Marv. The Chris Columbus-directed movie is a classic and one of the most watched Christmas movies, although it was followed up by a series of other Home Alone films.

'Home Alone' Movie Trailer - Watch Video:

2. 'Elf' (2003)

Meet Buddy the Elf (played by Will Ferrell), as he navigates life in New York City in search of his biological 'human' father, while spreading holiday cheer. Elf was directed by Jon Favreau.

'Elf' Movie Trailer - Watch Video:

3. 'The Polar Express' (2004)

Based on a children's picture book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, The Polar Express is a Christmas fantasy adventure film in animation. The much-loved film is about a young boy’s extraordinary journey to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. The Christmas film is directed by Robert Zemeckis and features actor Tom Hanks as voice actor for several characters, and the now iconic song "Believe".

'The Polar Express' Trailer - Watch Video:

4. 'Love Actually' (2003)

The Richard Curtis-directed film is the perfect Christmas romcom. Love Actually is heartwarming and humorous look at various interconnected love stories during the holiday season in London. The film has a stellar cast in Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Alan Rickman, Martine McCutcheon and Rowan Atkinson.

'Love Actually' Trailer - Watch Video:

5. 'A Christmas Carol' (2009)

Again directed by Robert Zemeckis, A Christmas Carol is based on the classic novel by Charles Dickens from 1843. This movie is the third adaptation of the Dickens' story by Disney. The tale of self-redemption follows Ebenezer Scrooge, as he learns the true meaning of life when he is visited by Christmas spirits on Christmas Eve. The voice actors of this Christmas movie from Hollywood include Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright Penn and Cary Elwes.

'A Christmas Carol' - Watch Video:

Christmas movies are more than just entertainment—they’re a way to bond with loved ones and reflect on the values of generosity, compassion and joy. From laugh-out-loud comedies to touching tales of transformation, these films capture the essence of the season, making every moment spent watching them truly magical. Wishing everyone Merry Christmas 2025!

With inputs from Shweta Parande.

