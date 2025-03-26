Famous People Born on March 26: March 26 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities from various fields. Hollywood actress Keira Knightley, known for her roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and Pride & Prejudice, was born on this day. Larry Page, co-founder of Google, also celebrates his birthday, having revolutionised the internet. In politics, Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was born on March 26. The list also includes Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh, football manager Mikel Arteta, and actress Jennifer Grey, best known for Dirty Dancing. Popular Indian television actor Shaheer Sheikh, famous for his roles in Mahabharat and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, also shares this birthday.

Versatile Indian actor Prakash Raj, known for his powerful performances in films across multiple languages, including Singham and Wanted, was also born on this day. Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav, who played a crucial role in India's middle order in limited-overs cricket, celebrates his birthday as well. Additionally, Bhad Bhabie, the American rapper and internet personality who gained fame from Dr. Phil and later made a successful music career, was also born on March 26. These individuals have made remarkable contributions in their respective domains, making March 26 a day of influential birthdays.

Famous March 26 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Keira Knightley Larry Page Nancy Pelosi Bhad Bhabie Archana Puran Singh Madhoo Shaheer Sheikh Aneri Vajani Prakash Raj Kedar Jadhav Unmukt Chand Jennifer Grey Leslie Mann Amy Smart Alan Arkin James Caan Martin Short Mikel Arteta

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on March 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).