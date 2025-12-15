Singer-actress Lady Gaga’s recent concert at Sydney’s Accor Stadium hit a dramatic pause after one of her The Mayhem Ball dancers slipped and fell off the stage. MTV Video Music Awards: Lady Gaga Wins Artist of the Year at VMAs 2025, Says ‘Being an Artist Is a Craft of Connecting Hearts’ (Watch Video).

The dancer, Michael Dameski, slid off the stage during Gaga’s performance of ‘Garden of Eden’, reports ‘Variety’.

Lady Gaga Halts ‘Mayhem Ball’ Performance as Dancer Slips on Rain-Soaked Stage in Sydney

The show stopped for a second time during Garden of Eden after a dancer fell off stage and was injured because of the persistent rain. “If you could just give us five minutes, I just wanna get some proper grooves on the shoes of the dancers,” Lady Gaga said. pic.twitter.com/fKltrlRQJh — The Mayhem Ball (@MayhemBallTour) December 13, 2025

Prompting the singer to rush to the front of the stage with her arm outstretched to pause the music. The music cut out as Gaga explained to the crowd, “Just one second. We just had an accident on stage. Everything’s OK, just everybody wait a second, please”.

As per ‘Variety’, the singer hopped down to make sure Dameski was not seriously injured before continuing the show. Dameski later posted on his Instagram Story that he was fine and “was able to finish the last show of the year” once he got back up.

The moment was captured and posted on the Mayhem Ball‘s X page. The stage was wet due to rain, and later in the night, Gaga paused the show for a second time so that the dancers could get better grooves on their shoes. Lady Gaga released ‘Mayhem’ as her sixth studio album in March. To support the album, she kicked off the Mayhem Ball Tour at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in July.

The tour has since played in cities across North America and Europe before arriving in Australia. It will resume in Japan in January before returning to the United States in February.

Mayhem is nominated for six Grammy Awards, including best pop vocal album and album of the year. ‘There Were Times I Felt Like Walking Away’, Lady Gaga Opens Up About Nearly Quitting Music.

Lady Gaga proved her artistic range with jazz collaborations, a critically acclaimed turn in A Star Is Born, earning an Oscar for Shallow, and powerful acting performances. An outspoken advocate for mental health and LGBTQ+ rights, she remains a fearless cultural force.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2025 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).