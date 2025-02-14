Lady Gaga recalled once thinking of quitting her music career and shared her reasons for doing so. She reflected on one of the pivotal moments in her career, how being away from the family she built in her native New York almost led her to retire from music, according to reports from E! News. Lady Gaga Stuns Crowd During FireAid Concert Finale With New Song Co-Written With Fiancé Michael Polansky (Watch Video).

"I missed the community that I had in New York, and that was really hard," said Gaga, adding, "There were definitely times where I felt like maybe I should walk away, but I know for sure that I never would."

Although that obstacle briefly "tested" her loyalty to being an artist, she shared that she could never "give up" her dream. "I'm still doing it," she continued, "so it must mean I want to do it."

Gaga, 38, also discussed her journey as a performer and a new rule she currently follows. She is no longer "overproducing" the creative aesthetics in her stage design, as influenced by her performance at the 2010 BRIT Awards, where she sang in front of a giant 3D sculpture.

"It was so early in my career; we just didn't plan how it would get on and off the stage," she said of the Nick Knight-created statue, as per the outlet.

"The crew guys were like, 'This statue is about as big as this arena; we cannot put this on stage. That was pretty expensive and a bad decision, so I definitely now try to be more resourceful and make less," as per E! News.

The iconic singer made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl. In a prerecorded segment that aired during the pre-game coverage, she paid tribute to the New Orleans terror attack in January, the Los Angeles wildfires, the deadly aeroplane crashes in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., and those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Gaga performed a rendition of her 2022 power ballad, "Hold My Hand," from Top Gun: Maverick.

The "Alejandro" musician debuted the music video for her new single, "Abracadabra," during a commercial break of the 2025 broadcast on Sunday, February 2, as per the outlet. Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga Stuns in Black Vivienne Westwood Gown and Vintage Tiffany Necklace (Watch Video).

"Abracadabra" is set to appear on Gaga's upcoming seventh album, Mayhem. Her recent singles "Disease" and "Die with a Smile" will also appear on the 14-track project, which she officially announced on January 27.