Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 Ropes In Rick and Morty Scribe to Pen the Screenplay for Paul Rudd Starrer

Ant-Man 3 Villain Revealed? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Marvel Studios has roped in Jeff Loveness, the scribe of popular animated series “Rick and Morty”, to pen the screenplay for the third “Ant-Man” film. Peyton Reed, who directed the first film “Ant-Man” in 2015 and then its 2018 sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, will return to helm the threequel. Evangeline Lilly’s Comments on Coronavirus Pandemic May Cost her the Co-Lead Role in Ant-Man 3.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loveness boarded the project in the early days of the US shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic. He has already started working on the screenplay. Paul Rudd May Fight Doctor Doom or Norman Osborn in Ant-Man 3 – Read Details.

Paul Rudd is coming back to reprise his superhero role of Scott Lang aka Ant-Man, while Evangeline Lilly will return as Hope van Dyne aka Wasp.

Disney-owned Marvel Studios is yet to announce a release date for the film.