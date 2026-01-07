Marvel Studios has released the third teaser trailer for its upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, officially marking the return of the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The preview confirms James Marsden’s comeback as Cyclops, alongside veteran stars Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen reprising their iconic roles as Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18. The teaser, which arrived days after footage leaked online, sets a serious tone and hints at high stakes for the beloved characters. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Second Teaser Shows Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Preparing for Final Battle, Praying for Daughter Love’s Safety (Watch Video)

Watch ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer:

‘X-Men’ Teaser Hints at Dark Fate

The preview opens with haunting visuals of deserted hallways and empty classrooms inside Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X delivers a reflective line in the teaser, “The question is: Who would you be when you close your eyes?” Ian McKellen’s Magneto follows with an equally chilling voiceover: “Death comes for us all. That’s all I know for sure. But the question isn’t, ‘Are you prepared to die?’ The question is, ‘Who will you be when you close your eyes?’” The dialogue sets a grim mood, suggesting the X-Men may be facing their most dangerous chapter yet. 'Avengers: Doomsday' First Teaser Hints at Return of Chris Evans as Captain America in Epic MCU Comeback (Watch Video)

James Marsden Returns As Cyclops

The teaser also confirms James Marsden’s return as Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops. He is seen wearing a comic-accurate costume, kneeling before tearing off his visor and unleashing powerful laser beams. Marsden previously played Cyclops in X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), where the character was killed. His reappearance signals a major development for the franchise’s integration into the MCU. The teaser concludes with the message: “The X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Sets Massive MCU Crossover

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and will bring together heroes from across the Marvel universe, including characters from the original X-Men lineup and the Fantastic Four. The teams will face Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., in what is expected to be one of Marvel’s biggest crossover events. Earlier teasers have already confirmed the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. Is Marvel Teasing ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Cast? Mysterious Livestream YouTube Video of Empty Chairs With Actors’ Names Sparks Fan Frenzy – WATCH!

‘Black Panther’ Teaser Next for ‘Doomsday’

The X-Men teaser is part of Marvel’s four-part trailer rollout strategy. Each teaser has been released weekly alongside screenings of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The campaign began with a Captain America-focused teaser featuring Chris Evans, followed by Thor’s spotlight with Chris Hemsworth, and now the X-Men reveal. A fourth teaser reportedly centered on Black Panther is expected next, before Marvel releases the full-length Avengers: Doomsday trailer. With anticipation continuing to build, the latest teaser offers fans a first glimpse into the darker tone awaiting the returning mutants when the film hits cinemas this December.

