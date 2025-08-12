Ryan Reynolds is back with his social media gimmicks, but this time, it looks like something big is brewing. Taking to social media, the actor seemingly teased major news about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with a cryptic post. The Hollywood star appears to have confirmed that his fan-favourite superhero, Deadpool, is set to join the Avengers. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: VFX Artist Reimagines Iconic Fight Scene With Hugh Jackman in Logan’s Mask and the Result Is Impressive (Watch Video).

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool To Join ‘The Avengers’?

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (August 12), Ryan Reynolds dropped a cryptic post seemingly teasing his character Deadpool’s entry into The Avengers. His post featured a photo of the Avengers logo with an “A” spray-painted over it in red. Does this look like something Wade Wilson would do? Probably yes. To make things more confusing, the actor thought it best not to share any caption along with the post.

Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool’s Chaotic Entry Into ‘The Avengers’ Universe

Fans Elated

With no context for his post, fans quickly began speculating about what they wanted to believe. Eager to see Deadpool join the Avengers lineup, many flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions. A fan wrote, "If you are saying what I think you are saying, I'm actually gonna scream." Another wrote, "Don 't do that; don't give me hope." Another added, "Is he playing or for real?"

Internet Reacts to Ryan Reynolds’mysterious Avengers Post

If things go as expected, Ryan Reynolds will appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Whether it’s just a cameo or a full-fledged Avengers role, even the smallest involvement of Deadpool would mean a lot to fans. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Set Pics Leaked! Image Teases Team-Up Between Avengers, Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four – Here’s How!.

Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Movies

In May 2025, Disney announced the lineup of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Avengers: Doomsday will hit the theatres on December 18, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars has been pushed to December 17, 2027.

