The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially entered the final stretch of the awards season on Thursday morning, unveiling the full slate of nominees for the 98th Academy Awards. In a live presentation hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, the Academy revealed a diverse field of contenders that highlights a significant shift in the cinematic landscape, pitting established auteurs against high-concept genre pieces that have resonated with both critics and global audiences. Most Oscars Won by a Single Movie: Know The Complete List.

This year’s nominations reflect a year of box office resilience and creative ambition, characterised by a mix of intimate character studies and grand-scale spectacles. The inclusion of blockbuster titles alongside independent favourites suggests the Academy is continuing its effort to bridge the gap between commercial success and critical acclaim.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday morning, officially kicking off the final stage of the 2026 awards season. Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman hosted the live presentation from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles, revealing a field led by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

The nominations highlight a mix of veteran A-listers and international talent, with the high-stakes Best Actor and Best Cinematography categories reflecting a year of significant cinematic range.

Chalamet and DiCaprio Lead Best Actor Race

The Best Actor category features a competitive lineup of established stars and rising performers. Timothee Chalamet secured a nomination for his portrayal in the ping-pong drama Marty Supreme, continuing his strong momentum after a win at the Golden Globes. He is joined by Leonardo DiCaprio, recognised for his role in One Battle After Another, marking another collaboration with director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Watch Oscars 2026 Nominations:

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Cinematography

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Frankenstein

Sentimental Value

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1: The Movie

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Train Dreams

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Writing and Technical Highlights

Best Adapted Screenplay: Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Train Dreams

Best Original Score: Bugonia (Jerskin Fendrix), Frankenstein (Alexandre Desplat), Hamnet (Max Richter), One Battle After Another (Jonny Greenwood), Sinners (Ludwig Göransson)

Best International Feature: It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain), The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia), The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Best Animated Feature: Arco, Elio, KPop Demon Hunters, The Wild Robot 2

When are the Oscars 2026?

The nominations launch a feverish two-month campaign period before the winners are crowned. The 98th Academy Awards will return to the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 15, 2026. ‘Homebound’ Actor Vishal Jethwa on Oscars 2026 Shortlisting, Cannes 2025 Journey and Self-Belief: ‘I Feel Inspired by My Own Journey’.

Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to return as host for the second consecutive year, following a well-received stint that saw a notable uptick in viewership for the ceremony.

