The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially entered the final stretch of the awards season on Thursday morning, unveiling the full slate of nominees for the 98th Academy Awards. In a live presentation hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, the Academy revealed a diverse field of contenders that highlights a significant shift in the cinematic landscape, pitting established auteurs against high-concept genre pieces that have resonated with both critics and global audiences. Most Oscars Won by a Single Movie: Know The Complete List.
This year’s nominations reflect a year of box office resilience and creative ambition, characterised by a mix of intimate character studies and grand-scale spectacles. The inclusion of blockbuster titles alongside independent favourites suggests the Academy is continuing its effort to bridge the gap between commercial success and critical acclaim.
The nominations highlight a mix of veteran A-listers and international talent, with the high-stakes Best Actor and Best Cinematography categories reflecting a year of significant cinematic range.
Chalamet and DiCaprio Lead Best Actor Race
The Best Actor category features a competitive lineup of established stars and rising performers. Timothee Chalamet secured a nomination for his portrayal in the ping-pong drama Marty Supreme, continuing his strong momentum after a win at the Golden Globes. He is joined by Leonardo DiCaprio, recognised for his role in One Battle After Another, marking another collaboration with director Paul Thomas Anderson.
Watch Oscars 2026 Nominations:
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best Cinematography
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Sentimental Value
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1: The Movie
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
The Secret Agent
Train Dreams
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Writing and Technical Highlights
Best Adapted Screenplay: Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Train Dreams
Best Original Score: Bugonia (Jerskin Fendrix), Frankenstein (Alexandre Desplat), Hamnet (Max Richter), One Battle After Another (Jonny Greenwood), Sinners (Ludwig Göransson)
Best International Feature: It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain), The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia), The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Best Animated Feature: Arco, Elio, KPop Demon Hunters, The Wild Robot 2
When are the Oscars 2026?
The nominations launch a feverish two-month campaign period before the winners are crowned. The 98th Academy Awards will return to the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 15, 2026. ‘Homebound’ Actor Vishal Jethwa on Oscars 2026 Shortlisting, Cannes 2025 Journey and Self-Belief: ‘I Feel Inspired by My Own Journey’.
Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to return as host for the second consecutive year, following a well-received stint that saw a notable uptick in viewership for the ceremony.
