Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Tuesday. Reportedly, there are three charges on Jeremy: rape, non-consensual penetration by a foreign object, forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. Ron popularly known as 'The Hedgehog' is one of the most prominent faces from the adult film industry who has appeared in more than 2200 movies. As per reports, Jeremy (real name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt) had appeared in court on Tuesday after a case was filed for a warrant. Harvey Weinstein's Former Assistant Rowena Chiu Wanted Him to Go for Sex Therapy as an NDA Clause.

Reports also say that the sexual assault incidents allegedly took place in 2014, 2017 and 2019. As soon as this news broke online, Dante Rusciolelli, owner of Golden Artists Entertainment issued a statement to E! News over Jeremy's case. "We are announcing today that we are dropping Ron Jeremy as one of our 80 management clients. When Rolling Stone charged Ron with being in the #MeToo movement in 2017, he showed us proof against all of the allegations. At the time, the police and District Attorneys backed Ron up. He had never spent a day in court or in jail. Rolling Stone was given proof of his innocence and still printed the story anyway," the statement read.

"However, today the District Attorney in Los Angeles is bringing charges of sexual misconduct against him, and we were not given any proof of his innocence at this time. We hope that these allegations against him are not true, but if they are, we hope that he is prosecuted," he added. Netflix Series Hollywood Creator Ryan Murphy Calls Henry Wilson 'the Gay Harvey Weinstein'.

Reportedly, Jeremy's case gets marked as the third one in the entertainment space, after Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod. If proved guilty, he can face a maximum sentence of 90 years in state prison. In recent times, Ron was seen in a couple of music videos and was also a part of the television show namely The Surreal Life. Stay tuned!

