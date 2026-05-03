Priyanka Chopra ‘Citadel 2’ Screening Look: Actress Stuns in Sheer Black Lace at Los Angeles Event (View Posts)

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Priyanka Chopra continues to solidify her status as a global style icon, turning heads at the special screening of Citadel 2 at AGBO Studios in California. Ahead of the high-octane spy thriller’s debut on Amazon Prime Video, the Desi Girl led the star-studded event with a masterclass in dramatic, high-fashion glamour. Fact Check: Did Priyanka Chopra Share Note on ‘Genocide’ and ‘Propaganda’ After Oscars 2026 Controversy? Truth Behind Viral Screenshot.

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Sheer Lace Outfit - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra’s All-Black Glam Look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads in a striking all-black, body-hugging ensemble that perfectly blended elegance with bold, sheer detailing. The outfit featured a structured turtleneck bodice with full sleeves, paired with a matching bustier showcasing a plunging neckline for a dramatic touch. The mermaid-fit lace skirt stood out with intricate floral crisscross embroidery and a shimmery, sheer finish below the waist that flowed into a floor-length hemline. She accessorised the look with a sleek leather waist belt, classic black pumps, and statement Bvlgari jewellery, including a Serpenti bracelet and diamond earrings. Completing the look, she opted for a side-parted messy bun and warm-toned makeup with caramel lips and feathered brows, allowing the outfit’s craftsmanship to remain the highlight.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

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‘Citadel 2’ Cast Reunites for Q&A

The screening brought together the core Citadel team for an intimate Q&A session. Joining Chopra were her co-stars Stanley Tucci who is currently enjoying box office success with The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Ashleigh Cummings. The cast discussed the evolution of their characters and the increased scale of the action sequences in the upcoming season. India Diaries: Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Local Flavours, Revisits Salman-Aishwarya's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Priyanka Chopra Works

Following her performance in The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to return to screens with an exciting lineup of projects. Her much-awaited series Citadel Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 6, 2026, continuing her global action-packed journey. Looking ahead, fans are eagerly anticipating her big-ticket Indian film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The epic action-adventure is currently slated for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027, marking a major milestone in her upcoming film slate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Priyanka Chopra's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).