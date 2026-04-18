Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra gave fans a fresh glimpse into her life over the weekend as she shared a candid photo dump packed with personal moments, travel snaps and behind-the-scenes glimpses from her routine.

PeeCee, who always keeps her fans updated through social media, took to her Instagram to post a carousel of pictures on Saturday that showed different sides of her recent days.

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The post opened with a mirror selfie that appeared to be taken during a prep or recovery session. Priyanka was seen in activewear with visible support gear.

The post also included fun family time moments. Some pictures showed her spending relaxed time with close friends and family, while another frame captured her during a flight with companions, showing a calm side of life away from busy sets and shoots.

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The actress also shared a still from the Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' to give fans a peek into her love for classic Hindi cinema.

The carousel also included visuals from other iconic films and songs. One frame featured 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' with Madhuri Dixit, while another showed late actor Sridevi from 'Mr India' during the song 'I Love You.'

Apart from film memories, Priyanka also shared simple fun moments from her day-to-day life. In some photos, she was seen swimming, while in others she enjoyed raw mangoes. She captioned the post, "Some here... some there..."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Bluff.' She is now preparing for her upcoming film 'Varanasi,' directed by S. S. Rajamouli, which is expected to release in 2027. (ANI)

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