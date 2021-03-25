Producer Guild Awards 2021 was held yesterday and a few obvious nominees took the prize. Nomadland clinched the Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, which wasn't a shocking announcement. Many are betting big on the movie to pick up the Best Picture award at the Oscars as well. There are also speculations that PGA winners make it evident who will win the Oscar trophy this year. Pixar's Soul also picked the best animation honour further cementing its fate at the Academy Awards. India News | Oscar-nominated ‘Nomadland’ to Release in India on April 2

As for Television, all the most popular shows have been awarded. Schitt's Creek took the comedy piece, The Crown named the winner in the episodic television category while Queen's Gambit fetched the same for the limited series on Television.

Check out the complete list of winners at the PGA 2021 here...

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Nomadland (WINNER)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

One Night In Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Soul (WINNER)

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Softie

A Thousand Cuts

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The Crown (Season 4) (WINNER)

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Bridgerton (Season 1)

The Mandalorian (Season 2)

Ozark (Season 3)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Schitt's Creek (Season 6) (WINNER)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 10)

The Flight Attendant (Season 1)

Ted Lasso (Season 1)

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 2)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

The Queen's Gambit (WINNER)

I May Destroy You

Normal People

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Hamilton (WINNER)

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Jane Goodall: The Hope

What the Constitution Means To Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

The Last Dance (Season 1) (WINNER)

60 Minutes (Season 53)

Laurel Canyon

McMillion$ (Season 1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 7) (WINNER)

8:46 - Dave Chappelle (Special)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 26)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 6)

Saturday Night Live (Season 46)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 12) (WINNER)

The Amazing Race (Season 32)

The Masked Singer (Season 3, Season 4)

Nailed It! (Season 4)

The Voice (Season 18, Season 19)

The award ceremony happened virtually yesterday and the acceptance speeches were pre-recorded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).