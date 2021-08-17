Robert De Niro is one of the oldest veteran actors still working in Hollywood right now. Having a huge impact on the film industry, De Niro has had a slot of iconic roles and films that made him a juggernaut back in his prime. The display of his emotions and gravitas of how he portrays his characters is done so well as you can’t figure out where De Niro starts and his character ends. De Niro also has had a great collaboration with Martin Scorsese where Hollywood’s dynamic duo have given us some all-time greats. Robert De Niro Birthday Special: 7 Underrated Films of The Actor Par Excellence That You Need to Check Out Right Now!

With some iconic characters and De Niro’s great line delivery, he has given us some amazing quotes all throughout his career. So with Robert De Niro’s 78th birthday upon us, we are taking a look at 10 of his best movie quotes.

Taxi Driver

Robert De Niro Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Godfather Part II

Robert De Niro Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The King Of Comedy

Robert De Niro Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Heat

Robert De Niro Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Irishman

Robert De Niro Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Cape Fear

Robert De Niro Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Raging Bull

Robert De Niro Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Untouchables

Robert De Niro Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Goodfellas

Robert De Niro Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Casino

Robert De Niro Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

We hope that Robert De Niro keeps on delivering great roles to us. Hope we get to see him have some more great collaborations with Martin Scorsese. With this we finish off our list and wish Robert De Niro a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).