Animated comedy adventure film 'Ron's Gone Wrong' is all set to release in India on October 29. The film is a touching and hilarious look at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot. 'Ron's Gone Wrong' features the voices of famed comic actor Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca. Chris Pratt To Be the Voice of Mario in Animated Movie, Says ‘Dreams Come True’.

The film is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith with Octavio Rodriguez co-directing. Liam Payne (of One Direction fame) will also have his new single 'Sunshine' as part of the film. Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Skips Theatrical Release; Animated Movie to Premiere on Disney Plus in Christmas 2020.

The film tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his "Best Friend out of the Box."

