Lilo & Stitch Movie Review: Honest confession – I haven’t seen the 2002 animated Lilo & Stitch, which this live-action remake is based on. Apologies for the miss - and judging by some of the international reviews for this new version, it seems the film isn’t quite living up to the original. While I don't have the benchmarks to compare the two, I didn’t mind Lilo & Stitch (2025); it’s a fairly enjoyable family outing with a few surprisingly endearing, and even emotional, moments. ‘Lilo & Stitch’: Chris Sanders and Zach Galifianakis Share Rare Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Iconic Disney Classic.

Stitch – or Experiment 626, as his alien overlords call him – is a lab-created creature developed by mad scientist Dr Jumba Jookiba (Zach Galifianakis). He’s a four-limbed, furry alien who’s brilliant but far too mischievous and uncontrollable. When the leader of the United Galactic Federation, the Grand Councilwoman (Hannah Waddingham), orders him exiled, Stitch escapes in a stolen police pod and crash-lands on Earth. The Councilwoman then sends Dr Jumba and an alien agent, Pleakley (Billy Magnussen), to track him down.

Stitch ends up on a Hawaiian island where, to hide from his pursuers (who’ve taken on human disguises), he poses as a dog and is adopted by Lilo (debutant Maia Kealoha). Lilo is a six-year-old orphan living with her older sister Nani (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong), who is juggling work, studies, and the chaos caused by her spirited younger sibling. A concerned social worker (Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the original animated film) warns Nani to keep things in order - or risk losing custody of Lilo to foster care.

Into this already messy life comes Stitch, whose chaotic energy leads to plenty of destruction - including Nani losing her job. But he also begins to bond with Lilo, who’s been longing for a best friend.

At times, Lilo & Stitch, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp based on a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, feels like two separate films stitched together. The more dramatic storyline holds your attention, while the goofier bits seem squarely aimed at younger viewers. For me, the relationship between Lilo and Nani was more compelling than the one between Lilo and Stitch.

Maybe that’s just me being an adult, but Stitch, especially in the first half, was annoying enough that I found myself wondering why no one was trying harder to get rid of him. Okay, Stitch fans, stop glaring - I’ll admit the grey, furry alien with razor-sharp teeth grew on me in the second half, particularly as he began to emotionally connect with the sisters. Chris Sanders (who also directed the animated film) does a solid job voicing him here.

Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for the other alien characters. Despite the efforts of Galifianakis and Magnussen to inject humour, their scenes didn’t land for me - though kids might get more out of them. There’s also Courtney B. Vance as CIA agent Cobra Bubbles, tasked with capturing Stitch for the government. From what I’ve read, the character had a more fleshed-out arc in the animated film; here, he appears sporadically and joins the protagonists in the climax, but doesn’t leave much of an impression.

In the end, it was the sibling bond that resonated most with me. Taken on its own, it could’ve made for a charming little indie drama. It’s honestly hard to believe that this is Maia Kealoha’s first acting role—she’s incredibly natural and adorable on screen. Sydney Elizebeth Agudong is equally likeable as the caring, overworked older sister and even gets a standout “hero” moment in the climax. (If you’re wondering how she pulls off what she does, there’s a photo callback in the first act that sets it up nicely.) The chemistry between the sisters is heartwarming and carries much of the film’s emotional weight. That closeness even elevates the bond between Lilo and Stitch in the final act, which delivers a surprisingly poignant beat. ‘Lilo & Stitch’ x Rashmika Mandanna: Actress Shares Wholesome Moments With Disney’s Beloved Blue Alien in This Adorable Video – WATCH.

PS: Just a few weeks ago, we had A Minecraft Movie, and now this - both films featuring orphaned siblings where the elder sister struggles to earn a living while acting as a parent figure to her rebellious younger sibling. Is Hollywood genuinely running out of fresh ideas?

Visually, Lilo & Stitch is a bit of a mixed bag. The film captures the sunny charm of its Hawaiian setting, and Stitch himself is recreated without much to complain about. That said, the transitions between live-action and CGI don’t always blend seamlessly, occasionally taking you out of the moment.

'Lilo & Stitch' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

While Lilo & Stitch may not hold up to the original for longtime fans, as someone coming in fresh, I found stuff here to appreciate. It's uneven in places - especially when it leans too heavily into alien silliness - but the heart of the film lies in its grounded moments, particularly the tender, believable bond between two sisters just trying to hold their little world together. If you're not too fussed about comparisons or canon, this live-action outing offers a sweet, if flawed, slice of family-friendly escapism.

Rating: 3.0

