Actor Ryan Reynolds has shared a few pictures along with actor Mark Ruffalo from the sets of The Adam Project but it is the funny caption that catches the eye. On Instagram, Ryan posted three pictures from the sets of The Adam Project, a science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy. For the caption, Reynolds gave a hilarious reference about superhero Hulk, played by Ruffalo in the popular "Avengers" franchise. Ryan Reynolds Sends Heartfelt Video Message for 11-Year-Old Deadpool Fan Battling Cancer

"I have a friend from work too. But no matter how angry I make him, he stays the same size. @markruffalo #TheAdamProject," Reynolds captioned the image. The character Hulk turns into a giant green-skinned creature whenever emotionally provoked or stressed. Netflix’s Preview of 2021 Teases Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Red Notice’, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ and More (Watch Video)

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo on the sets of The Adam Project

"The Adam Project" also stars Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr and Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana. The sci-fi film shows Reynolds' character going back in time and uniting with his 13-year-old self so that he can find his physicist father, played by Ruffalo. Keener will play the villain.

