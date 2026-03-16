The 98th Academy Awards, held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre, saw one of the most overtly political moments in recent ceremony history as actor Javier Bardem called for peace and solidarity with Palestine. While appearing on stage to present the award for Best International Feature Film, Bardem deviated from the standard script to address the ongoing global conflicts in Gaza and the Middle East, drawing a significant reaction from the star-studded audience. Oscars 2026 Winners List: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture; Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley Win Top Acting Awards.

Priyanka Chopra Joins Bardem on Oscars Stage - Watch Video

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Javier Bardem’s ‘Free Palestine’ Call at Oscars 2026

Bardem was joined on stage by actress Priyanka Chopra toward the end of the broadcast. Before announcing the winner, which went to the Norwegian film Sentimental Value, Bardem spoke directly to the camera, stating, "No to war and free Palestine." The six-word statement was met with immediate and loud applause from the attendees. Chopra, standing beside him in a white Dior gown, was seen nodding in support as Bardem delivered the message. The moment quickly became the most discussed segment of the night on social media, highlighting the heightened political atmosphere of the 2026 awards season. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Radiate Elegance on Red Carpet As Actress Debuts Custom White Dior Gown (Watch Video)

Javier Bardem Wears ‘No to War’ Pin - Watch Video

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Javier Bardem’s Red Carpet Pins Spark Attention

Bardem’s onstage remarks followed a series of symbolic gestures he made earlier in the evening. On the red carpet, the Spanish actor wore two distinct pins on his tuxedo jacket, including a large patch reading “No a la guerra” (No to war), which he told the Associated Press was the same pin he wore to the Oscars in 2003 to protest the Iraq War. Reflecting on the current situation, Bardem noted that more than two decades later the world was again witnessing another conflict involving U.S. military action in the Middle East. He also wore a circular Handala pin, featuring the iconic character created by Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali, widely regarded as a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Stars Wear Ceasefire Pins at Oscars 2026

Bardem was not the only artist using the platform to highlight humanitarian concerns. Several other stars were seen wearing red Artists4Ceasefire pins, a design by Shepard Fairey that has become a staple of recent red carpets. Attendees sporting the symbol included Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Ramy Youssef and Charithra Chandran. The presence of the pins coincided with heightened security outside the Dolby Theatre. Organisers reportedly worked with the FBI and local police following federal warnings regarding regional tensions, though the ceremony proceeded without disruption. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Wins Best Actress for ‘Hamnet’, Creates History (Watch Video of Acceptance Speech)

Javier Bardem Speaks on Gaza

Bardem has been a consistent voice in the film industry regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He has previously called the conditions "totally unacceptable" and "dehumanising," joining a growing list of actors demanding accountability and a permanent ceasefire. Host Conan O’Brien also touched upon the global climate in his opening monologue, acknowledging the "chaotic and frightening times" and noting that the nominees represented 31 countries across six continents.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).