FA Cup 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Wrexham’s rapid rise through the English football pyramid faces a significant test this weekend as they host Premier League side Chelsea in the FA Cup 2025-26 fifth round. Scheduled for 7 March, the highly anticipated clash at the STōK Cae Ras (Racecourse Ground) promises a compelling cup atmosphere as the Championship side attempts to secure a major upset against Liam Rosenior's Blues. Andy Robertson and Mo Salah Shine as Liverpool Beats Wolves 3-1 to Reach FA Cup Quarterfinals.

How to Watch Wrexham vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast

Global broadcasting rights ensure the match is widely accessible for fans.

In the UK: The match will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One (coverage starting at 5:30 PM) and televised on TNT Sports 2 (starting at 5:00 PM). Live streaming is available via BBC iPlayer and the Discovery+ app.

In India: Football enthusiasts can watch the game through the Sony Sports Network TV channel Sony Ten 2. Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV platform, requiring a premium subscription. FA Cup 2025-26: Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United Move Into Fifth Round . Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Wrexham AFC vs Chelsea FC Competition FA Cup 2025-26 (Fifth Round) Date Saturday, 7 March 2026 Kick-off Time 5:45 PM GMT / 11:15 PM IST Venue STōK Cae Ras (Racecourse Ground), Wrexham UK Broadcast BBC One / TNT Sports 2 / BBC iPlayer / Discovery+ India Broadcast/ Streaming Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv

Wrexham vs Chelsea Team Form

Wrexham will likely rely on the goalscoring threat of Kieffer Moore and the attacking influence of Josh Windass, who has maintained an impressive scoring record in recent FA Cup home fixtures. The hosts are expected to deploy a structured 3-4-2-1 formation to absorb and counter Chelsea's attacking pressure.

For the visitors, manager Liam Rosenior is expected to rotate his squad to manage a congested fixture schedule. Midfielder Roméo Lavia is slated to feature after returning from an injury layoff, while fringe players and younger talents may be handed vital minutes to impress.

