The Matrix Resurrections seems all set for its release during this holiday season. The fourth installment in The Matrix franchise, Resurrection sees the return of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith in their respective roles while they will be joined by newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick , Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Matrix 4: Warner Bros Sets Trailer Release Date for Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Film (Watch Video).

While there aren’t many plot details available for The Matrix Resurrections, fans can rejoice as in just a few moments its first trailer will be revealed. We can hardly contain our excitement for this is the first Matrix film in 18 years. While fans patiently wait for the trailer though, the footage was recently revealed at CinemaCon last month. Many of the attendees who got to see the trailer had overwhelmingly positive reactions to it. So while we wait for the trailer, let’s take a look at some of the early reactions. Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4 Trailer and Title Revealed During Warner Bros’ CinemaCon (Read Deets).

Check Out The Matrix Resurrections Reactions Below:

Some of the Main Characters Are Missing

I just saw the trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections at CinemaCon and it looks so badass. I was so worried that it wasn’t going to WOW me but I was totally wrong. The only thing that shocked me is that a few of the main characters don’t appear in the trailer. #TheMatrix4 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 25, 2021

The Crowd Loved It!

JUST IN: We have a title… the fourth Matrix movie is officially called The Matrix Resurrections. Crowd at #CinemaCon loving the first footage, too. Hope we see it soon! The film hits theaters this December #TheMatrixResurrections. pic.twitter.com/RHAMHq20XO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 25, 2021

Epic!

The minute I saw of The Matrix 4 was epic. It looks like it might even over-deliver. Keanu Reeves looks fantastic as Neo. Neo & Trinity were WRECKING SH!T by the end!!! Motorcycles, helicopters, rocket launchers, jumping off buildings in incredible slow-mo. MATRIX IS BACK! — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 25, 2021

Stunning Trailer!

The Matrix 4 trailer is absolutely stunning! #cinemaCon — Rebecca #FullyVaccinated! Murray (@becmur) August 25, 2021

If these trailer reactions from CinemaCon are anything to go by, then fans can expect one heck of a first trailer. It looks like the trailer will deliver on everything from action to finally seeing Neo return to the big screen. The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021.

