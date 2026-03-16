The 98th Academy Awards, held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrated a year of cinematic achievement while pausing to honour the industry's fallen legends. However, the ceremony’s "In Memoriam" segment has sparked significant conversation online following the omission of legendary Indian actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89. Despite his global influence and a career spanning six decades, the He-Man of Indian cinema was absent from the Academy’s televised tribute, leading to a wave of disappointment from fans and international film critics. Oscars 2026 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Stars and Top Fashion Trends From the 98th Academy Awards (View Posts)

Oscars 2026 Tribute Remembers Hollywood Icons

The montage served as a sombre reflection on the loss of several pillars of American and international cinema. The Academy paid tribute to Robert Redford, Diane Keaton and Robert Duvall, three titans of the “New Hollywood” era known for their era-defining performances and directorial contributions. Catherine O’Hara, beloved for her work in Schitt’s Creek and Beetlejuice, was honoured for her versatile career in comedy and character acting. The segment also remembered veteran actors Gene Hackman and Val Kilmer, celebrated for their lasting impact on the thriller and action genres, along with acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner, the director behind classics like When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men. Beyond film, the tribute also recognised legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani for his transformative influence on Hollywood costume design and his decades-long presence on the Oscars red carpet.

The Omission of Dharmendra

The exclusion of Dharmendra has been noted as a significant oversight by many in the international film community. Known for his work in masterpieces like Sholay and Satyakam, Dharmendra’s passing in late 2025 was a major loss for global cinema. The omission was particularly striking given that the 79th BAFTA Awards 2026, held in London this February, included Dharmendra in their own "In Memoriam" featurette. He was the only Indian actor featured by the British Academy this year, despite the passing of other notable figures such as Manoj Kumar, Asrani and Satish Shah.

Priyanka Chopra, Geeta Gandbhir Shine at Oscars 2026

Despite the controversy surrounding the tribute, India and the Indian diaspora maintained a strong footprint at this year’s ceremony. Priyanka Chopra, returning as a presenter, represented the growing synergy between Bollywood and Hollywood. On the competitive side, Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandhbhir made history as the first woman to be nominated simultaneously for Best Documentary Feature (The Perfect Neighbour) and Best Documentary Short (The Devil Is Busy). Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners which features a diverse international cast including Li Jun Li dominated the evening’s narrative with a staggering 16 nominations. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Joins Presenter Line-Up As ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Sinners’ Lead the Race.

Conan O’Brien Hosts Oscars 2026

For the second consecutive year, late-night veteran Conan O'Brien emceed the event, bringing a familiar blend of self-deprecating humour and industry satire to the stage. While the "In Memoriam" segment remains a cherished tradition intended to honour the legacy of those who shaped the entertainment world through archival visuals and music, the annual debate over who is includedmand who is left out continues to be a point of contention for the Academy.

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