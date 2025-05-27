Los Angeles, May 27: Hollywood star Tom Cruise is having serious conversation about bringing back his Tropic Thunder character Les Grossman in a spinoff. During an interview with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”, director Christopher McQuarrie said he and Cruise have had "serious" conversations about making a standalone Les Grossman movie, reports people.com.

"The conversations we’ve had about Les Grossman are so f---ing funny," McQuarrie, 56, said during his interview. "(Cruise and I are) talking about it. We’re having very serious conversations about it, and how best to do it." McQuarrie added that amid the serious challenges of filming “The Final Reckoning”, a relief came from discussing the chaotic character. ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Becomes Real as Part of Ceiling Collapses in Argentina’s La Plata Theatre During Movie Screening.

In the 2008 Ben Stiller-directed movie, Cruise's Grossman is known for his explosive temper and giant hands, plus some hilarious dancing abilities. "Just to be sitting at a breakfast table not talking about the movie we’re making for a minute is such decompression. And just riffing with Tom playing Les Grossman at the table, it was one of the real joys of making this movie," McQuarrie said. "It was all the stuff we were doing, planning the future while slugging out the present."

Cruise's latest project sees him reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the potentially final Mission: Impossible film, which earned a five-minute standing ovation during the Cannes Film Festival. In a video posted by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner, Cruise thanked the festival crowd for their applause, saying he was "very grateful" to be a part of the franchise, which he has fronted for three decades. Marcel Ophuls Dies: Oscar-Winning Director Passes Away at the Age of 97.

The actor also thanked McQuarrie, who has directed four Mission: Impossible films. "Every step of the way, what you've done, how you've expanded it, how you just went beyond our expectations," Cruise continued, also calling the director "absolutely brilliant." “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” is in theaters now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).