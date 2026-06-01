Who Is Callum Turner? All About Dua Lipa’s Actor Husband and Their Age Difference

Pop star Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner have officially married in an intimate ceremony in London. The couple, who publicly announced their engagement in June 2025, tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by close family and friends. For the occasion, Lipa wore a white Schiaparelli skirt suit designed by Daniel Roseberry, while Turner wore a navy double-breasted Ferragamo suit. Reports indicate that following the private London nuptials, the couple plans to host a second wedding ceremony at the Villa Igiea in Palermo, Italy. Dua Lipa-Callum Turner Wedding: Singer and Actor Get Married in Intimate Ceremony in London (See Pics).

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Marry in Private London Wedding

The civil ceremony took place over the weekend, drawing public attention when photos emerged of the newlyweds descending the steps of the historic London venue amid showers of confetti. The event follows Lipa’s recent social media posts showcasing her bachelorette celebrations in Ibiza. Departing from conventional bridal gowns, Lipa chose a refined, fashion-forward aesthetic from Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Glimpses From Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Wedding

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Designed by Creative Director Daniel Roseberry, her ensemble featured a sharply tailored ivory cady blazer adorned with personalised gold bijoux buttons, paired with a matching asymmetric skirt that revealed a sculpted blush bustier trimmed in white lace. She completed the look with a dramatic wide-brimmed white hat designed by milliner Stephen Jones, matching satin gloves, and pointed Christian Louboutin heels.

Standing beside her, Turner opted for an elegant, contemporary take on classic tailoring with a custom navy suit by the Italian fashion house Ferragamo, designed by Maximilian Davis. The actor leaned into the modern trend of "color-drenching," pairing his broad-shouldered, double-breasted jacket and trousers with a near-matching shirt and tie in slightly differing shades of dark blue. He completed the monochromatic look with black lace-up Derby shoes.

The couple had previously chosen to keep details of their wedding timeline private, noting during their engagement announcement last year that professional commitments were their primary focus.

Who is Callum Turner?

Callum Robilliard Turner is a 36-year-old British actor and former fashion model. Born on February 15, 1990, in Hammersmith, London, Turner was raised on the World's End council estate in Chelsea by his single mother, who worked as a club promoter. Before pursuing a full-time career in the entertainment industry, he played semi-professional football and modelled for major brands, including Burberry.

Turner transitioned into acting in 2010 and gained critical recognition for his breakout role in John Boorman’s film Queen and Country (2014). He later portrayed Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise (The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Secrets of Dumbledore). His performance in the BBC mystery series The Capture (2019) earned him a British Academy Television Award (BAFTA) nomination for Best Actor.

More recently, Turner starred in George Clooney's biographical sports drama The Boys in the Boat (2023) and the high-profile Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air (2024).

How Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Met

The relationship between Lipa and Turner first became public in early 2024. The couple initially connected at an afterparty in January 2024 following the Hollywood premiere of Turner's miniseries Masters of the Air. After months of public appearances together at various industry events and international outings, Turner proposed to Lipa in mid-2025. Speaking about the engagement to British Vogue in June 2025, Lipa stated, "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just... be best friends forever, it's a really special feeling." Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for USD 15 Million, Alleges Electronics Giant Used Her Image Without Permission to Sell TVs.

What is the Age Gap Between Dua Lipa and Callum Turner?

Born in February 1990, Callum Turner is currently 36 years old. Dua Lipa, born on August 22, 1995, is 30 years old. The couple shares a standard age difference of five and a half years. Both individuals were born and raised in London, where they currently maintain their primary residence.

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