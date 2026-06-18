‘India Gave Me the Wings to Fly’: Nora Fatehi Reflects on FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Performance

Mumbai, June 18: Bollywood dancing diva Nora Fatehi, who performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, has credited India, Morocco, and Canada for shaping her into the artist and person she is today. Brimming with gratitude, Nora, who made her debut in Hindi films in 2014 with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, shared a string of images of herself performing on the song “SIIR SIIR” at the FIFA World Cup stage during the opening ceremony in Toronto. The track is crooned by her with DJ Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream.

Nora, who was raised in Toronto, described the milestone as a magical experience and thanked fans across the world for their unwavering support and encouragement. “What a Magical moment! I needed some time to take all of it in! This journey of mine has been an incredible roller coaster ride! I wanna thank India, Morocco and Canada for building me into the artist and human I am Today!” Nora wrote in the caption section. “Canada gave me the base, Morocco gave me the roots and India gave me the wings to fly!” added the actress of Moroccan descent. FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Cheers for Morocco As Actress Attends Her ‘1st Game’ (See Post).

The 34-year-old actress said performing twice at FIFA is such a privilege. “It’s such a privilege to be able to say that I got the opportunity to perform at the FIFA World Cup twice! I am very grateful and thankful to everyone who posted, supported, and spoke positively about my journey and this moment!” Nora was seen headlining the second Opening ceremony in Toronto and performed the official World Cup song 'Siir Siir'. The other performers in the opening ceremony included names such as Vegedream and Sanjoy. FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Shares Glimpse of Making Song ‘SIIR SIIR’, Says Made It With a Lot of Heart and Soul (Watch Video).

The celebration in Toronto also had performances from Jessie Reyez and Alessia Cara before the kick-off. Palestinian artist Elyanna also performed at the Opening Ceremony in Toronto.

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