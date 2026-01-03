Actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben have officially announced their engagement, sharing a series of pictures across social media platforms that prominently feature a striking marquise-cut diamond ring. The announcement has quickly garnered attention from fans and industry colleagues, marking a significant personal milestone for the celebrity couple. Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon and Singer Stebin Ben Finalise Wedding Date, Ceremony in Udaipur Followed by Mumbai Reception – Details Inside.

Actress Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged to Singer Stebin Ben

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday (January 3) to share the happy news, posting photographs that captured intimate moments from what appeared to be their engagement celebration. The posts were met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from followers worldwide.

Nupur Sanon Shares Photos From Her Romantic Engagement Ceremony With Stebin Ben – See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

The Massive Diamond Engagement Ring

A focal point of the shared images was the engagement ring worn by Nupur Sanon. The ring features a substantial marquise-cut diamond, set on what appears to be a delicate band. This classic yet distinctive cut has drawn particular attention from jewellery enthusiasts and fashion observers.

Nupur Sanon's Career

Nupur Sanon is an emerging talent in the Indian entertainment industry. She is the younger sister of popular Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Nupur made her acting debut with the music video "Filhall" alongside Akshay Kumar and has since ventured into films and web series, establishing her presence in the industry. Nupur Sanon Recalls How Akshay Kumar Managed to Give Five Minutes From His Busy Schedule to Shoot for Filhall Unplugged.

Stebin Ben's Musical Journey

Stebin Ben is a well-known playback singer recognised for his soulful voice and popular romantic tracks. He has lent his voice to numerous Bollywood films and independent singles, building a strong fan base. His collaborations and solo projects have cemented his position as a notable figure in the Indian music scene.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Nupur Sanon). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).