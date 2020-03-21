Kenny Rogers Passes Away: From The Gambler to Lady - 5 Songs of the Country Music Legend That Are Evergreen and Define His Legacy (Watch Videos) 

Kenny Rogers Passes Away (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Legendary country singer Kenny Rogers passed away on Friday, March 20, at the age of 81. Rogers' family confirmed the news via a social media post as they wrote, "The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family." After serenading listeners with his brilliant voice for decades, his passing has come certainly left his fans in grief. Rogers is best known for his duet with Dolly Parton, "Islands in the Stream", and his big hit "The Gambler". Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dies at 81.

Rogers' career spanning nearly six decades won him a huge fan base not to mention his work has had a massive impact on the history of Country music in America. Such was the appeal of Rogers' music that reports suggest every recording he made between 1976 and 1984 sold more than 500,000 copies, and many sold over 1 million. The singer has received numerous awards such as the AMAs, Grammys, ACMs and CMAs, as well as a lifetime achievement award for a career spanning six decades in 2003. As we mourn the loss of this amazing musician, here's a look at some of the songs that made him a legend.

The Gambler:

"The Gambler" is considered to be one of the greatest hits of Kenny Rogers. This Grammy-winning song was penned by Don Schlitz and came out in 1978. It is one of his signature songs.

Islands In the Stream:

“Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton has been one Rogers' best duets and till today remains a fan favourite. Written by the Bee Gees, it was released in August 1983.

Lady:

One of his biggest successes was Lady, written by Lionel Richie, a chart-topper for six weeks in a row in 1980. The Richie-Rogers combination was sheer magic.

You Decorated My Life:

Rogers being one of the biggest country music icons, "You Decorated My Life" is one of his biggest hits that nearly left everyone in love with it. It's a classic love song that has been adored by generations of listeners.

Coward of the County:

“Coward of the County” was released in November 1979 as the second single from Rogers' multi-platinum album Kenny. This is another one of his biggest hits. The song also inspired a 1981 television movie of the same. Grammy Awards 2019: Dolly Parton, 8-Time Grammys Winner, Rocks Her Own Tribute Performance.

Kenny Rogers' passing is a major loss to the music industry who have honoured and loved him for decades. Listening to these songs by the veteran, we hope you pay your respects and cherish his legacy.