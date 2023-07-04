Celebrity, starring Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung-ah and more is streaming on Netflix. Ever since the series went live, people have been discussing it on social media about real portrayals of the life of a social media influencer. Gu Young's effortless, candid, and cheeky turn as a woman trying to climb the social ladder with whatever means possible made for an interesting watch. But it is also making many wonder if this world truly is so drastic and damaging. Why is Netflix Pouring Billions into South Korean Shows?.

We have pieced together a few tweets where users are talking about the unbelievable reality of being an influencer that Celebrity shows and what they are learning from it. TUDUM 2022: Hellbound Season 2 Confirmed! Netflix Drops Teaser of the South Korean TV Series (Watch Video).

It does suck!

done watching celebrity!! it soooo good!!!! but it made me scared knowing how bad social media can affect someone’s life. (but netflix subs sucks tbh urghhhh) — enna 🌸 (@mimifail) July 4, 2023

Altering thought processes

After watching Celebrity in Netflix, in changes everything ‘bout socmed. 🫱🏼‍🫲🏻✨ — gummyworms (@itsgiiigiii_) July 4, 2023

Ignore the keyword warriors

this is the perfect example when a keyboard warrior are being exposed to the public. most of them are lifeless coward & if you want to see something like this go watch the new kdrama on Netflix #Celebrity and look how keyboard warrior make someone suicide & depressed https://t.co/apqrzr9tJp — zariq (@zrqzaini) July 4, 2023

That's one way of looking at it

Celebrity on netflix slaps hard for celebs-wanna-be — New ❄️ (@NrmnklT) July 4, 2023

The one change that matters

Yesterday I finished watching the Korean drama "Celebrity" from Netflix there,among other things,the topic of how every comment made online can destroy someone's psyche or even life. So, I decided for myself that I would be very careful in the future. — e.s. (@elissaniyahooc1) July 4, 2023

The reality

Celebrity, the korean drama series… interesting. Is this how it really is with influencers and e-celebs? Or is just a drama…? Anyway, onto ep 3 now… — KittyKitKat (@TwittyTwitTat) July 4, 2023

Celebrity definitely showcases a side of being a social media influencer we often forget to address. We all are aware that not everything or every life update on social media mirrors a person's real life. But Celebrity takes it a step further.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2023 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).