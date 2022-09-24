TUDUM is a Netflix global fan event and the streaming giant has shared update on one of the popular South Korean TV series, Hellbound. Netflix shared teaser video of Yeon Sang-ho directed series and confirmed that Hellbound would be returning for season two. 5 K-Dramas And Movies To Watch If Stranger Things Season 4 Leaves You Wanting For More.

Watch Teaser Of Hellbound Season 2 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)