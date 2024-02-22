South Korean actress and singer Hwang Jung Eum, who rose to stardom with the sitcom High Kick Through the Roof, is believed to have hinted at her divorce. The news comes a day after Hwang Jung Eum shared a motley Instagram post about her husband. In each post, Jung Eum wrote a caption about her husband, reports koreaboo.com In one post, she wrote: “My loving husband is so beautiful. My husband, Lee Young Don, has been so busy enjoying himself since getting married to me. You’ve been so busy until now, enjoy yourself comfortably.” SBS's Upcoming Drama Starring Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, And Hwang Jung Eum Issues Apology For ... - Latest Tweet by Soompi.

Another read: “My oppa is so cute. Going through our memories.” “My husband, Lee Young Don, born in 1982, seen here really happy about receiving chocolates,” read another. Though the posts seemed harmless, she hinted that her husband was involved in extramarital affairs.

Hwang Jung Eum Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jungeum84

Jung-eum made her foray into showbiz with the K-pop girl group Sugar in 2002 but left the group in 2004 to pursue a solo career. She then came on shows such as Love Letter. She officially made her acting debut with the TV show The Person I Love in 2007.

